Former Central-Phenix City, Glenwood football coach Wayne Trawick passes away

Former Central-Phenix City and Glenwood football coach Wayne Trawick died Tuesday at 82 years old.
Trawick coached at Central for 25 years, during which time the Red Devils won 186 games. He was manning the sidelines for the team in 1993, when Central went 14-1 and captured the Class 6A state title — the first in program history.
Trawick’s death comes less than a month after the death of his wife Joan. The veteran head coach had been hospitalized with the flu before entering hospice care.
“I grew up as an Alabama fan, so I saw coach [Bear] Bryant coach for the first few years of my life. Coach Bryant and coach Trawick were right there together in my mind,” former Central quarterback Griff Gordy said in 2018. “Knowing the success that coach Trawick had and knowing that he had led so many great Central teams before us, he earned that respect. We trusted him.”
A graduate of Abbeville High School and Troy, Trawick served as a high school head coach for 41 years with tenures at Cottonwood, Dale County, Andalusia, Central and Glenwood. He closed his career with a 285-139-11 record with 17 playoff appearances and seven region titles.
A Wing-T offense aficionado, Trawick saw 54 of his players compete at the collegiate level and seven reach professional football ranks. Seven of his assistant coaches stayed with him 14 years or longer. Two of his former assistants became college coaches, and one is presently a professional coach.
“He was just an unbelievable man to work for. He was the type of man who wouldn't micromanage. He put you out there and let you work with your group,” longtime Central coach Ron Nelson said in 2018. “Coach Trawick was an extremely great leader. I worked for him for 18 years, and it was a remarkable experience. The leadership he provided for us — not only us (coaches) but the players — he had that blueprint, and we just followed it.”
Trawick served as head coach in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game in 1994 and coached in the North-South All-Star Game twice. He was elected to the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in 1996, and the Alabama Football Coaches Association bestowed its Lifetime Achievement Award to him in 2009.
“Wayne Trawick was the consummate high school football coach,” AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese said in a statement. “He was always ready to help a young coach, was always striving to become a better coach himself and always put his student-athletes’ needs first and foremost. We all are going to miss Wayne Trawick. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his immediate family and his extended family of hundreds of student-athletes he taught and coached throughout his long and successful career. His legacy will continue for many years to come.”
No funeral arrangements have been made available at this time.