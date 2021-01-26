Former Central-Phenix City, Glenwood football coach Wayne Trawick passes away

“He was just an unbelievable man to work for. He was the type of man who wouldn't micromanage. He put you out there and let you work with your group,” longtime Central coach Ron Nelson said in 2018. “Coach Trawick was an extremely great leader. I worked for him for 18 years, and it was a remarkable experience. The leadership he provided for us — not only us (coaches) but the players — he had that blueprint, and we just followed it.”

Trawick served as head coach in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game in 1994 and coached in the North-South All-Star Game twice. He was elected to the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in 1996, and the Alabama Football Coaches Association bestowed its Lifetime Achievement Award to him in 2009.

“Wayne Trawick was the consummate high school football coach,” AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese said in a statement. “He was always ready to help a young coach, was always striving to become a better coach himself and always put his student-athletes’ needs first and foremost. We all are going to miss Wayne Trawick. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his immediate family and his extended family of hundreds of student-athletes he taught and coached throughout his long and successful career. His legacy will continue for many years to come.”

No funeral arrangements have been made available at this time.