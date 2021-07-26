Former Central-Phenix City quarterback Trey Miles commits to UAB

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Miles’ play in 2020 earned him second team All-Area honors.

Miles’ situation as a senior was much like one he encountered the previous two years, during which he found himself behind Memphis quarterback Peter Parrish in 2018 and Bowling Green quarterback Tucker Melton the following fall.

Still, Miles felt his high school career has prepared him for what’s ahead.

“Going on the QB carousel has been a ride, but it grew me up. From that I learned to stay humble but fight hard and keep smiling the whole time,” Miles said. “The only year I started at QB was ninth grade, and we went undefeated and I put up crazy numbers. I was able to play meaningful downs in the playoffs as a sophomore. Then in 11th [grade] I had to split reps and also my senior year, same thing. That made me want to prove I really am a great QB, and I did prove that.

“Now it’s about my future. I wanted to play D-I football, but I didn't have the fairytale ending of breaking records or having national coverage. It didn't go that way for me, but I’m a true athlete and now I can show that.”