Former Central-Phenix City quarterback Trey Miles commits to UAB

Former Central-Phenix City quarterback Trey Miles will soon be Birmingham bound.
Miles committed to UAB on Monday. Miles, who will play cornerback for the Blazers, will join the team in the 2022 class after previously reclassifying so he could attend the Georgia Knights Prep Academy this fall.
Miles explained UAB’s biggest draw for him was the family atmosphere that was evident throughout the program.
“Just about every coach has either played for coach [Bill] Clark or coached with him along their journey,” Miles said. “Their training/workout program is NFL based. They not only have nutritionist but an entire nutrition center. The focus there is the health and well-being of the athletes, and it is all individualized to each players physical needs. They are dominant in their conference and show clear improvement every year.
“UAB is top notch. It felt like a victory that’s been coming a long time, but I know the true work is about to start when I get there after this fall. I feel like a UFC fighter coming up in the ranks.”
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Miles showed out for the Red Devils last fall despite splitting reps behind center with transfer Caleb Nix. Miles completed 49 passes for 802 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception while also rushing 65 times for 449 yards and six more scores and helped the Red Devils reach the Class 7A state semifinals for the sixth straight year.
Miles’ play in 2020 earned him second team All-Area honors.
Miles’ situation as a senior was much like one he encountered the previous two years, during which he found himself behind Memphis quarterback Peter Parrish in 2018 and Bowling Green quarterback Tucker Melton the following fall.
Still, Miles felt his high school career has prepared him for what’s ahead.
“Going on the QB carousel has been a ride, but it grew me up. From that I learned to stay humble but fight hard and keep smiling the whole time,” Miles said. “The only year I started at QB was ninth grade, and we went undefeated and I put up crazy numbers. I was able to play meaningful downs in the playoffs as a sophomore. Then in 11th [grade] I had to split reps and also my senior year, same thing. That made me want to prove I really am a great QB, and I did prove that.
“Now it’s about my future. I wanted to play D-I football, but I didn't have the fairytale ending of breaking records or having national coverage. It didn't go that way for me, but I’m a true athlete and now I can show that.”
Miles spoke highly of his recruiting experience with UAB and said the Blazers respected him as a person and that they made it clear they want to help him and the other players realize their full potential. Miles also stressed the importance of life after football, and based on what he’s seen going to UAB will prepare him for when that day comes.
Miles’ path to playing FBS football was a hard one at times, but he was unrelenting and ultimately saw his aspirations pay off. He isn’t forgetting those who took a chance on him, though, as he said he will still attend Georgia Knights Prep Academy before joining the Blazers in 2022.
While the chance to play at UAB will be special, Miles admitted he remains eager about playing for the Knights.
“This will be the first time that I will be able to just play ball without all the outside noise and feel appreciated. I can have fun playing the game I love,” Miles said. “It won’t be easy, but it just feels like fresh air.”