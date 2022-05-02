Former Central star Justyn Ross finally gets chance with Kansas City Chiefs

Justyn Ross finally has his chance.

The former Central-Phenix City superstar, once a top NFL Draft prospect, signed after a long wait with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday as an undrafted free agent.

He joins the team’s 90-man roster and will have the opportunity to make the final roster over the summer.

Ross was first-team all-state and a finalist for Mr. Football in 2017 at Central and was heralded as a five-star prospect. At the end of the 2018 season, he rose to stardom in the College Football Playoffs as Clemson beat Notre Dame and Alabama to win the national championship — going off for 301 yards and three touchdowns on 12 catches in those two games alone.

His upperclassmen years, though, were mired by complex medical issues including two spinal surgeries. “Just need that one chance,” he posted to Twitter on Saturday as the NFL Draft wore on. Ross was once considered a first-round talent, but over the weekend saw every round of the draft go by without his name being called. Even Sunday evening, as undrafted players quickly inked deals for invites with teams as undrafted free agents, there was no news on Ross.

Finally, Monday, ESPN reported Ross signed with the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are switching up their wide receivers room after Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins in a blockbuster deal this offseason. Mecole Hardman is returning and the Chiefs signed former Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster and former Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason while drafting Skyy Moore out of Western Michigan in the second round.

Outside of that core, though, the chase is on for roster spots. The Chiefs have also brought in embattled veteran Josh Gordon, who is one of the players along with Ross who’ll be battling for one of those spots.

