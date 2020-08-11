Former Dadeville star P.J. Eason sees recruiting stock skyrocket

Anyone who had to try and stop former Dadeville forward PJ Eason learned quickly that it takes a lot to slow the 6-foot-9 forward down. Luckily for Eason, his heroics with the Tigers did not go unnoticed by college coaches across the country.
Eason has seen his recruitment pick up over the summer before his senior season. The uptick started courtesy an offer from Mississippi State, and soon after St. Louis and UTEP joined in the chase after the player 247Sports ranked as the state of Alabama’s second-best player in the Class of 2021. Other prominent programs have shown interest in Eason as well, including, Tennessee, Xavier, Memphis, Vanderbilt and Troy.
For Eason — who has transferred from Dadeville to Potter's House Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Fla., for his senior season — the amount of attention he’s received this summer has made the work he’s put in to reach this point well worth it.
“It means a lot to me,” Eason said. “It means I haven’t been forgotten about. It means people have noticed my talent.”
The offer from the Bulldogs understandably caught Eason’s attention. Mississippi State had emerged as one of the SEC’s top teams during the coronavirus-shortened 2019-2020 season, and the leadership of head coach Ben Howland — who won 233 games and won four Pac-10 titles while at UCLA — has the Bulldogs on the rise among the teams to beat in the conference.
Mississippi State knows the east Alabama area well thanks to assistant coach George Brooks, whose son Garrison played at Auburn High and is now a star at North Carolina. For Eason, their offer is validation that he has what it takes to play among the best of the best at the next level.
“It means I actually have D-I talent,” Eason said. “It would mean the world to play in the SEC. It would be a dream come true, but I want to achieve more.”
Eason showed off his skills night after night at Dadeville during his junior year. He averaged a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds per game with the Tigers along with three assists per contest. He also recorded 25 blocks and 25 steals during a season in which the Tigers went 19-8 and reached the Class 3A regional finals before falling to Pike County, who went on to win the state championship.
“He’s a great kid. He did a good job for us on the inside playing offense and defense, especially in our last game against Pike County. It was probably the best game he played all year,” Dadeville basketball coach Jesse Foster said. “He’ll be missed, but we just have to deal with what we’ve got. We hate to see him go, but he thinks that’s what was the best thing for him. I always want the best for my kids.”
Eason explained that season was a step up from where Dadeville had been in the past, but the 11-point loss to Pike County — in which he nearly had a triple-double — has lingered with him this offseason.
“I’m still heartbroken from that loss, but you live and learn,” Eason said.
Eason said he’s focused on improving his jump shot, his passing and his defense this offseason, and he’s been working diligently to truly become a skilled player in every facet of the game. He said he’s spent most of his time away from the hardwood this year working out, running and doing everything in his power to perfect his craft.
Eason explained when it comes to deciding on a college, his top factors are deciding where he fits in best, which school provides the biggest stage possible and which school offers the best competition available.
Before he chooses a college and signs on the dotted line, he still has one more season to go as a high schooler.
Eason isn’t shy about his goals for himself and his new team for 2020-21, saying he wants to become a top-50 recruit in ESPN’s rankings and improve every day to help Potter’s House win a state championship.
Eason has spent the offseason talking to college coaches and diving head-first into the recruiting process. As enjoyable as that experience has been, he’s equally looking forward to returning to the gym along with his new teammates come late fall.
“I’m very excited,” Eason said. “I’m ready to show my hard work.”
