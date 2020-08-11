Former Dadeville star P.J. Eason sees recruiting stock skyrocket

Mississippi State knows the east Alabama area well thanks to assistant coach George Brooks, whose son Garrison played at Auburn High and is now a star at North Carolina. For Eason, their offer is validation that he has what it takes to play among the best of the best at the next level.

“It means I actually have D-I talent,” Eason said. “It would mean the world to play in the SEC. It would be a dream come true, but I want to achieve more.”

Eason showed off his skills night after night at Dadeville during his junior year. He averaged a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds per game with the Tigers along with three assists per contest. He also recorded 25 blocks and 25 steals during a season in which the Tigers went 19-8 and reached the Class 3A regional finals before falling to Pike County, who went on to win the state championship.

“He’s a great kid. He did a good job for us on the inside playing offense and defense, especially in our last game against Pike County. It was probably the best game he played all year,” Dadeville basketball coach Jesse Foster said. “He’ll be missed, but we just have to deal with what we’ve got. We hate to see him go, but he thinks that’s what was the best thing for him. I always want the best for my kids.”