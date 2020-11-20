Former Opelika coach Brian Blackmon tabbed Troy interim coach against MTSU

Troy assistant coach and former Opelika High School head coach Brian Blackmon has been named Troy’s interim coach with head coach Chip Lindsey sidelined due to the coronavirus. Blackmon will serve as head coach in the Trojans’ home game against MTSU on Saturday.
Blackmon, who is Troy’s special teams coach, has been on staff with the Trojans since 2018. During his time on staff, Blackmon has also coached the Trojans’ tight ends and S-backs. Troy has posted a 19-13 record during his tenure with the team.
"I am obviously disappointed that I won't be able to be at The Vet and with our team Saturday," Lindsey said in a statement. "While this is a situation that we had hoped we wouldn't have to account for this season, it is something that we've had a comprehensive plan in place for since the start of preseason camp. We have great leadership on our team, and we have already overcome a lot of adversity to get to this point of the season. I have the utmost confidence in our players and staff that they will navigate the coming days without skipping a beat."
Blackmon came to Troy after spending 2017 as an offensive analyst at Auburn. During that year, Auburn ranked in the top 30 nationally in total offense, rushing, pass efficiency and scoring as the Tigers won the SEC West and played in the SEC Championship Game.
Blackmon stepped up to the college level after spending 21 years at Opelika, including the last eight as Bulldogs head coach.
During his tenure as head coach, Blackmon compiled a 69-25 record and advanced to the Class 6A state championship games in 2012 and 2016. Blackmon won three region championships and earned a playoff berth in seven of his seasons with the Bulldogs.
He was also selected as the 6A Coach of the Year in 2012 by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, the Alabama Football Coaches Association, the Opelika-Auburn News, Columbus SportsVision and AL.com.
Prior to taking the head coaching role at Opelika, Blackmon served as the program’s offensive coordinator for 13 years under head coach Spence McCracken.
Blackmon is a graduate of Robert E. Lee High in Montgomery, where he was part of the 1991 state champion football team and was inducted into the school’s hall of fame in 2017. He played one season at North Alabama before transferring to Troy to complete his studies.
Blackmon graduated from Troy in 1996 and earned a master’s degree from Auburn in 1998. He and his wife Kellie have two children: Cade, a quarterback at Samford, and Carlyle.
Troy (4-3, 2-2) takes on MTSU (2-6, 2-4) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
