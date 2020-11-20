Former Opelika coach Brian Blackmon tabbed Troy interim coach against MTSU

Troy assistant coach and former Opelika High School head coach Brian Blackmon has been named Troy’s interim coach with head coach Chip Lindsey sidelined due to the coronavirus. Blackmon will serve as head coach in the Trojans’ home game against MTSU on Saturday.

Blackmon, who is Troy’s special teams coach, has been on staff with the Trojans since 2018. During his time on staff, Blackmon has also coached the Trojans’ tight ends and S-backs. Troy has posted a 19-13 record during his tenure with the team.

"I am obviously disappointed that I won't be able to be at The Vet and with our team Saturday," Lindsey said in a statement. "While this is a situation that we had hoped we wouldn't have to account for this season, it is something that we've had a comprehensive plan in place for since the start of preseason camp. We have great leadership on our team, and we have already overcome a lot of adversity to get to this point of the season. I have the utmost confidence in our players and staff that they will navigate the coming days without skipping a beat."

Blackmon came to Troy after spending 2017 as an offensive analyst at Auburn. During that year, Auburn ranked in the top 30 nationally in total offense, rushing, pass efficiency and scoring as the Tigers won the SEC West and played in the SEC Championship Game.