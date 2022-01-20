Former Opelika quarterback Jake Bentley to start coaching career at Florida Atlantic

Former Opelika quarterback Jake Bentley is trading in his helmet for a headset.
Bentley announced Thursday he will be an offensive graduate assistant at Florida Atlantic. Bentley begins his coaching career after finishing his time as a quarterback with a one-year stint at South Alabama.
Excited to join @FAUFootball as a Offensive Graduate Assistant #WinningInParadise 🌴🌊 pic.twitter.com/zBcO38jR8j— Jake Bentley (@JakeBentley19) January 20, 2022
Bentley ended his time at South Alabama completing 70 percent of his passes for 2,476 yards with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 10 games. He finished his time as a Jaguar in wild fashion in November by throwing for 354 yards with two touchdowns while playing on a torn MCL and ACL in the team’s season-ending loss to Coastal Carolina.
Bentley’s stop at South Alabama came after one year at Utah and four years at South Carolina.
Bentley transferred to Utah from South Carolina prior to the 2020 season. He appeared in five games at Utah and completed 77 passes on 124 attempts for 882 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. The Utes posted a 3-2 record in the regular season and opted to not play in a bowl game.
Bentley fractured his left foot on the final play of South Carolina’s 24-20 loss to North Carolina on Aug. 31, 2019 in the first game of what would have been his senior season. He ended the game with 16 completions on 30 attempts for 142 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
Bentley left South Carolina having played in 32 games with the Gamecocks, including 13 games in 2018 in which he threw for 3,171 yards and 27 touchdowns. In total, Bentley threw for 7,527 yards with 55 touchdowns and 32 interceptions during his time at South Carolina.
Over the course of his collegiate career, Bentley threw for 10,888 yards with 78 touchdowns and 46 interceptions.
Bentley initially arrived at Opelika from Duncan, South Carolina, after his freshman year of high school. As a junior at Opelika, he threw for 2,834 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2015 and helped the Bulldogs reach the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state playoffs.
Bentley graduated from Opelika following his junior year to enroll early at South Carolina in 2016 and eventually started the final seven games of that season for the Gamecocks.
Bentley becomes the latest in his family to enter coaching. His father, Bobby, had stints at Auburn at South Carolina and is now the wide receivers coach at South Florida. Bentley’s older brother Shuler is an offensive analyst for Coastal Carolina.