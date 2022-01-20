Former Opelika quarterback Jake Bentley to start coaching career at Florida Atlantic

Former Opelika quarterback Jake Bentley is trading in his helmet for a headset.

Bentley announced Thursday he will be an offensive graduate assistant at Florida Atlantic. Bentley begins his coaching career after finishing his time as a quarterback with a one-year stint at South Alabama.

Bentley ended his time at South Alabama completing 70 percent of his passes for 2,476 yards with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 10 games. He finished his time as a Jaguar in wild fashion in November by throwing for 354 yards with two touchdowns while playing on a torn MCL and ACL in the team’s season-ending loss to Coastal Carolina.

Bentley’s stop at South Alabama came after one year at Utah and four years at South Carolina.

Bentley transferred to Utah from South Carolina prior to the 2020 season. He appeared in five games at Utah and completed 77 passes on 124 attempts for 882 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. The Utes posted a 3-2 record in the regular season and opted to not play in a bowl game.