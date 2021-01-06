Former Opelika quarterback Jake Bentley transfers to South Alabama

Former Opelika quarterback Jake Bentley has a new home at the collegiate level.
Bentley announced on Wednesday he is transferring from Utah to South Alabama to play under new Jaguars head coach Kane Wommack. The decision comes after Bentley announced he was leaving the Utes in December.
“Final Chapter. Fired up to get to work!” Bentley shared on social media.
Bentley transferred to Utah from South Carolina prior to the 2020 season. He appeared in five games at Utah and completed 77 passes on 124 attempts for 882 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. The Utes posted a 3-2 record in the regular season and opted to not play in a bowl game.
Bentley’s year at Utah would have been his final year of eligibility under a normal year; the NCAA, however, has granted all college football players an extra year given the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Bentley spoke to the Opelika-Auburn News in June about how excited he was for his upcoming season as a Ute.
“If you know anything about Salt Lake and the culture out there with all the different ethnicities and the way they kind of function there, it’s definitely not like the South. I wanted to be able to experience a new culture — a new landscape. Here, we think we have mountains until you get out there and see some real ones,” Bentley said. “As far as a football player, (Utah offensive coordinator Andy) Ludwig recruited me hard at Vanderbilt when I was first getting recruited out of high school. I really liked him then. Getting this opportunity to play for him again and knowing the success he’s had with football and with quarterbacks was what really drew me there, too.”
Bentley arrived in Utah after spending four years at South Carolina.
Bentley fractured his left foot on the final play of South Carolina’s 24-20 loss to North Carolina on Aug. 31, 2019 in the first game of what would have been his senior season. He ended the game with 16 completions on 30 attempts for 142 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
Bentley left South Carolina having played in 32 games with the Gamecocks, including 13 games in 2018 in which he threw for 3,171 yards and 27 touchdowns. In total, Bentley threw for 7,527 yards with 55 touchdowns and 32 interceptions during his time at South Carolina.
Bentley initially arrived at Opelika from Duncan, South Carolina, after his freshman year of high school. As a junior, he threw for 2,834 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2015 and helped the Bulldogs reach the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state playoffs.
Bentley graduated from Opelika following his junior year to enroll early at South Carolina in 2016 and eventually started the final seven games of that season for the Gamecocks.