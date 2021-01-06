Former Opelika quarterback Jake Bentley transfers to South Alabama

Bentley transferred to Utah from South Carolina prior to the 2020 season. He appeared in five games at Utah and completed 77 passes on 124 attempts for 882 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. The Utes posted a 3-2 record in the regular season and opted to not play in a bowl game.

“If you know anything about Salt Lake and the culture out there with all the different ethnicities and the way they kind of function there, it’s definitely not like the South. I wanted to be able to experience a new culture — a new landscape. Here, we think we have mountains until you get out there and see some real ones,” Bentley said. “As far as a football player, (Utah offensive coordinator Andy) Ludwig recruited me hard at Vanderbilt when I was first getting recruited out of high school. I really liked him then. Getting this opportunity to play for him again and knowing the success he’s had with football and with quarterbacks was what really drew me there, too.”