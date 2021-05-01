Former Opelika running back Josh Johnson signs with Seattle Seahawks

Former Opelika running back Josh Johnson will have a chance to prove himself in the NFL.

Johnson signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent on Saturday, according to agent Luke McMurtrey. The former Bulldog joins a Seahawks backfield that includes Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and DeeJay Dallas.

The 5-foot-9, 209-pound Johnson comes to the NFL after a strong two-year run at UL-Monroe.

Johnson shined with the Warhawks in 2019 by taking 201 carries for 1,298 yards and 11 scores. He entered this past fall on the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, given to the college player of the year, and the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top running back, but battled injuries down the stretch of the season.

Johnson ended his senior year with 88 carries for 321 yards and four touchdowns.

Johnson arrived at UL-Monroe after starting his college career at Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale, Mississippi. He turned heads when he set a Coahoma program record by rushing for 321 yards and four touchdowns against Mississippi Delta Community College in 2017.

As a senior at Opelika, Johnson took 202 carries for 1,340 yards and 24 touchdowns and added 15 receptions for 257 yards and four touchdowns in 2015. He had seven 100-yard rushing games as a senior and scored at least one touchdown in 12 of the Bulldogs’ 13 games.