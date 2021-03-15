 Skip to main content
Former Phenix City mayor, Glenwood football coach Sammy Howard dies at 81
Former Phenix City mayor, Glenwood football coach Sammy Howard dies at 81

Former Phenix City mayor and Glenwood football coach Sammy Howard died Sunday at 81 years old.

Howard passed away at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Ga., after dealing with a myriad of health issues over the last year.

Howard grew up in Phenix City and attended Central High School before pursuing a coaching career outside his home state. Howard coached at Yazoo City High School in Mississippi in 1968 and 1969 and captured a state championship in his final season. He then moved closer to home and coached at Hardaway High School in Columbus from 1970 to 1972.

Howard came back to Alabama in 1973 and took over at Glenwood. He was the Gators head coach for six seasons and compiled a 59-13 record in that time. In his final season, the Gators went 11-1 and won the AISA Class AAA state championship with a 28-0 victory over Pickens Academy.

Howard posted a 113-27 record over the course of his coaching career.

After stepping away from coaching, Howard became a successful bank president. He led F&M Bank of Russell County, which was later was purchased CB&T, before retiring in 2007.

Howard also served his community in the political arena. He was elected mayor of his hometown in 1994 and served one term in that role.

Howard is survived by his wife, Judy, to whom he was married for 61 years; sons Curtis, Kevin and Craig; and five grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 18 at Golden Acres Baptist Church in Phenix City with Dr. Ray Cummings officiating. Vance Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

