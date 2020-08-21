Former region rivals Beauregard, Valley face off

The Valley Rams and the Beauregard Hornets had two very different 2019 seasons. That being said, both sides understand that what happened last year means nothing when it comes to tonight.
The Rams and the Hornets will battle it out once again tonight as Valley hosts Beauregard to open the 2020 campaign. The game marks the fifth straight year the two teams have met but the first time in that stretch as non-region foes thanks to Valley’s ascension from Class 5A to 6A.
Valley was the talk of east Alabama last fall thanks to a seven-win season in which the Rams captured a region championship for the first time since 2011. A lot has changed since then, as head coach Buster Daniel departed and has been replaced with longtime assistant Adam Hunter, seven seniors graduated and several key contributors — including starting quarterback K.D. Hutchinson — transferred from the program.
Even with all that change, Hunter has been thrilled with how the Rams handled the offseason and what the trajectory of his new program looks like entering a new year.
“Our kids have really stepped up, and it starts with our senior group. They're keeping people accountable and holding them accountable with keeping these masks on, staying six feet apart and doing the things we need to do to be able to play the game of football. I'm really proud of them,” Hunter said. “The kids are excited. The coaches are excited. We're looking forward to getting out there and just playing the game of football. We're going to let these kids be kids and enjoy something they have enjoyed for the past couple years they've been playing.”
On the other side is Beauregard, whose 2019 didn’t go quite as smoothly as Valley’s.
The Hornets knew entering last fall that they had a tall task given their abundance of youth, especially on the offensive line. Beauregard’s players battled with bigger and more experienced players and walked away with a 1-9 record, but it was evident as the second-half of the year played itself out the team had made strides in its growth.
That progress has led Beauregard head coach Rob Carter and his team to today, when the Hornets get their first chance to show 2020 will not be a repeat of last year.
“I'm extremely proud of this group. They never at any time acted like it was just going through the motions. They were excited from day one, and that could be an incentive from last season's record to go out there and prove themselves. A lot of them felt that way,” Carter said. “Just having an opportunity to come out and have a normal part of their life here — as normal as we could give them to see each other and be social — they've had an extremely strong work ethic.”
Beauregard has some emerging talent on offense in receiver Keyshawn Tolefree and quarterbacks Kyan Maloy and Gavin Prickett — both of whom are expected to play tonight — but the strength of Beauregard’s team can be found on defense.
The Hornets have made real strides defensively behind linebacker Trent Jones and defensive lineman Eston Harris, and their ability to collectively shut down opponents rushing attacks will likely go a long way in Beauregard making last season a distant memory.
For Hunter, the mission is giving quarterback Will Kennedy, running back Josh Heath and the rest of the Rams’ offense the tools it needs to frustrate Jones and Harris all night long.
“Our tackles are up to the challenge. They know they've got to be more physical. They're going to have somebody across from them that's really, really good and is going to be physical,” Hunter said. “We've got to match that physicality, and we've got to win it up front. They're looking forward to it. Those kids get out there, and they look at Rivals and how many stars and all this kind of stuff that these kids have. They know what they're up against, and they're ready for that challenge.”
In order to compete tonight, Hunter stressed that the Rams had to avoid turnovers, make tangible progress on first down and force the Hornets’ offense into long-yardage situations. Carter, meanwhile, emphasized execution — especially with tackling on defense — winning the trench battle on both sides of the ball and forcing the Valley offense into being one dimensional.
Beauregard’s returning upperclassmen endured a lot last year but kept working hard to the delight of their head coach. Now, the Hornets have a chance to get back on track against a familiar foe and match their win total from all of 2019 in the span of 48 minutes of action.
“Coming off the season we had last year, (winning) would be big. It would be huge,” Carter said. “The kids doubt themselves after losses, and that's just natural. I think a win gets your momentum rolling into the next game. It makes you feel good about yourself. I think it would just get the momentum going into the following week and give us a lot of confidence.”
