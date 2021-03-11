Former SEC quarterback Kurt Page settles in as Springwood’s new football coach

Page is aiming high at Springwood, which hasn’t had a winning record since 2014 and hasn’t won a playoff game in 11 years. He compared the challenge to the one he took on at Monsignor Donovan as far as numbers are concerned, and his track record with reviving programs provides him a tried-and-true blueprint for how to make it happen.

It’s still early in his tenure, but Page has already joined the push to rebrand Springwood’s athletic programs and the school itself. He also plans to help bring in new helmets, new jerseys and new equipment for the football team.

Above all else, Page’s goal as Springwood’s football coach is to help his players develop a love for the game and a dedication to work hard for those around them.

“That's really what you want to do: develop that mindset to where they're playing hard for each other and playing with each other. From that point on, it's then just developing a winning and successful experience for them,” Page said. “You really want to make it fun for them so they can learn and play and then just work on skill development. That's what we've really got to work on is their fundamental skills: passing, catching, running, blocking and tackling.”