Former SEC quarterback Kurt Page settles in as Springwood’s new football coach

After starting his own athletic training company last year, Kurt Page realized he wasn’t done coaching football just yet.
Page had over 20 years of coaching football at the high school level under his belt when he started SOAR Athletic Training in Chapel Hill, Tennessee last year. The company, which helped train quarterbacks and also offered lessons in baseball and softball pitching and hitting, got Page working with kids again, and the experience quickly convinced him it was time to get back in the game.
That motivation to return to football was the spark that culminated in his hiring as Springwood’s new football coach and athletic director on Feb. 26. As he settles into his new position, Page has no doubt about the opportunity that awaits him with the Wildcats.
“It's been really a good first week here. I’ve been able to see our kids in action on the soccer pitch and on the baseball and softball diamonds,” Page said. “It's just been fun to be a part of that team just for like a week and see the energy that [Springwood head of school Lowrie McCown] has built up. I'm able to be a part of that and get our school moving in a positive direction athletically.”
Page comes to Springwood after a year running SOAR that followed a one-year stint as the headmaster at Fort Dale Academy in Greenville that began in 2019. Prior to that, Page’s career centered primarily on football and athletics.
Page landed at Fort Dale Academy following a four-year stint as the head coach at Hillwood High School in Nashville, Tennessee, where Page accrued a 15-28 overall record and led the team to four straight playoff appearances.
Prior to that, Page was the head coach at Monsignor Donovan Catholic High School in Athens, Georgia, where he was the program’s first football coach. He led the Rams to a 9-4 record in his two seasons at the helm.
Page’s time coaching in Georgia followed a five-year stint as the athletic director at Franklin Road Academy in Nashville from 2008 to 2012. He was the athletic director and head coach at St. Thomas High School in Houston, Texas from 2006 to 2008 and was the athletic director at Randolph in Huntsville from 2002 to 2006, during which time he helped the Raiders field a football team for the first time in 36 years.
Page came to Alabama after serving as the head coach at his alma mater, Father Ryan High School in Nashville, from 1994 to 2002. His 1997 Fightin’ Irish football team captured the program’s first state championship in 23 years.
Page came to Father Ryan after serving as the head coach at Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tennessee from 1989 to 1994. During his time as a head coach, Page has compiled a 130-96 overall record.
Page’s name may be a familiar one for SEC football fans. He played quarterback at Vanderbilt from 1981 to 1984 and was the first SEC player to throw for 3,000 yards in a season. He still holds the Commodores’ single-season record for passing yards (3,178) and ranks fifth in school history in career passing yards (6,233) and career touchdown passes (35).
Page is aiming high at Springwood, which hasn’t had a winning record since 2014 and hasn’t won a playoff game in 11 years. He compared the challenge to the one he took on at Monsignor Donovan as far as numbers are concerned, and his track record with reviving programs provides him a tried-and-true blueprint for how to make it happen.
It’s still early in his tenure, but Page has already joined the push to rebrand Springwood’s athletic programs and the school itself. He also plans to help bring in new helmets, new jerseys and new equipment for the football team.
Above all else, Page’s goal as Springwood’s football coach is to help his players develop a love for the game and a dedication to work hard for those around them.
“That's really what you want to do: develop that mindset to where they're playing hard for each other and playing with each other. From that point on, it's then just developing a winning and successful experience for them,” Page said. “You really want to make it fun for them so they can learn and play and then just work on skill development. That's what we've really got to work on is their fundamental skills: passing, catching, running, blocking and tackling.”
Page said he’s met with a lot of his players already and plans to spend more time with the team after Springwood’s upcoming spring break. He said his message to the Wildcats so far has been about everyone being on the same page and getting the players comfortable enough to start buying into the team’s coaches and into each other.
Page brings a history of winning to Springwood, and he’s determined to help the Wildcats become perennial state title contenders like they were for most of the 1980s and early ‘90s. He knows it will take time to get there, but he’s willing to put in the work to help Springwood make it happen.
“After they play Springwood, we want them to know our team is a tough team and we have a tough group of players. In every sport they're tough and they play as hard as they can for as long as they can,” Page said. “That's what you want to try to instill in these young people: just play as hard as you can for as long as you can and play for each other, and at the end of the day you've learned how to be successful.”