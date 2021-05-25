Former Smiths Station defensive back Caleb Coleman commits to West Virginia

Glisson said Coleman’s knowledge of the defense was tremendously helpful once he got to Hutchinson since the junior college ran some of the same coverage principles as the Panthers. Coleman made the most of that opportunity, which has led to a chance to play in the Big 12.

“They're getting a guy who's got unlimited potential. You know, Caleb recognized that, and we did, too. That's why he went the junior college route. He felt like that he could play at a higher level,” Glisson said. “First of all, he's long. He has a lot of length. He's tall, he runs well and he's very physical. He just needed some improvement on ball skills and some things like that.

“He did that out there, and now they're getting a really good player who can be both physical, runs well, has a lot of length and has good ball skills … I'm so proud of Caleb and what he's done.”

Coleman described going to Hutchinson as the best decision he’s ever made because it showed him football wasn’t for everyone and convinced him he had to put in maximum effort every day. He said one of his major motivations in his brother Keon DeMarkus Coleman, who died in 2012 at 19 years old and wanted his younger brother to be great.

Coleman credited being a Smiths Station Panther as the beginning of his journey because it made him an underdog.