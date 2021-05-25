Former Smiths Station defensive back Caleb Coleman commits to West Virginia

When defensive back Caleb Coleman’s career at Smiths Station was coming to a close, he decided to take a chance and try to prove himself at the junior college level.
The road Coleman faced was a tough one at times, but it paid off in a big way this week.
Coleman announced his commitment to West Virginia on Monday via a social media post. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Coleman will be a Mountaineer after spending one year at Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas.
“What really convinced me about going there was speaking with the coaches every day and knowing how much I would be able to impact the team with my skills in the backend,” Coleman said. “The feeling was great because I knew how much they wanted me.”
It’s been a long time coming ! LETS WORK #TakeMeHome #Mountaineers 💙💛 @Backendcoach12 @NealBrown_WVU @Coach_MoGray pic.twitter.com/jArwNPjLeM— Caleb Coleman⁹ (@CalebCTwenty20) May 25, 2021
Coleman made the most of his lone season at Hutchinson. He recorded 20 tackles and three interceptions for the Blue Dragons as part of their spring season, and his play has helped the team go 7-0 and clinch a spot in the NJCAA championship game.
The Blue Dragons will play Snow College for the championship on June 5.
Coleman’s playmaking days started at Smiths Station, where head coach Mike Glisson credited him as the quarterback of the defense. Glisson said not only was Coleman’s ability evident during his time with the Panthers, but he routinely was responsible for getting the secondary lined up and making any necessary pre-play checks.
Glisson said Coleman’s knowledge of the defense was tremendously helpful once he got to Hutchinson since the junior college ran some of the same coverage principles as the Panthers. Coleman made the most of that opportunity, which has led to a chance to play in the Big 12.
“They're getting a guy who's got unlimited potential. You know, Caleb recognized that, and we did, too. That's why he went the junior college route. He felt like that he could play at a higher level,” Glisson said. “First of all, he's long. He has a lot of length. He's tall, he runs well and he's very physical. He just needed some improvement on ball skills and some things like that.
“He did that out there, and now they're getting a really good player who can be both physical, runs well, has a lot of length and has good ball skills … I'm so proud of Caleb and what he's done.”
Coleman described going to Hutchinson as the best decision he’s ever made because it showed him football wasn’t for everyone and convinced him he had to put in maximum effort every day. He said one of his major motivations in his brother Keon DeMarkus Coleman, who died in 2012 at 19 years old and wanted his younger brother to be great.
Coleman credited being a Smiths Station Panther as the beginning of his journey because it made him an underdog.
Coleman took a big risk by going far from home in order to prove himself, but he made the most of his chance. Now he’s got his sights set on Morgantown, West Virginia, where he hopes to help the Mountaineers put together a winning record in 2021 while showing out for his family and his hometown.