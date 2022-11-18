Fortune turns for Auburn High on final drive as Pittman delivers game-winner

PHENIX CITY — Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge did not see the cat.

The bolt of black and white fur dashed across the west end zone and Auburn High's sideline during the final minutes of the game Friday. It didn’t even stop play, hauling tail through a horde of Tiger cheerleaders who screamed as it leaked into the visitor stands and out the side of Garrett-Harrison Stadium.

“We knew it was good luck because it was a white cat instead of a black one,” Maya Vashir, an Auburn High senior and cheer team manager, said. “And that’s what helped us win.”

The feline’s mad dash went as quickly as what followed on the field — what Etheredge had his eyes on. Auburn High strung together key plays and got a big break on three snaps. It capped a 14-play, 4:44-minute drive with a go-ahead touchdown, sealing a 14-13 win over the Red Devils and gave the Tigers a trip to the Class 7A state title game on Nov. 30 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

With 6:33 to play, Auburn High got the ball back at its own 21 yard line, facing an uphill battle. It had gone three-and-out on its previous four possessions, but senior quarterback Clyde Pittman — who finished the day 15-for-25 passing with 136 yards — ended up piecing together his best drive of the day.

“That’s where we wanted to be,” Pittman said. “We wanted these guys. We didn’t want Enterprise to beat them. We wanted to finish them off.”

The quarterback went to work.

First, Pittman found Ean Nation for a five-yard gain. Then he followed up a DV Williams carry for no gain with a nine-yard completion to Jack Hudson. Pittman then carried it for one and five yards on back-to-back plays, piecing together a fraction of his 55-yard rushing total. Then, Pittman hit Silas Mason for a 6-yard, and he followed up another no-gain rushing attempt with another completion to Nation, this time for 10 yards and a first down into Red Devil territory.

But that momentum was quickly halted. Pittman went down for an eight-yard loss on a sack by Central-Phenix City standout Tomarrion Parker.

Facing second-and-18 with less than three minutes to play, and back on their side of the field, the Tigers needed a break. Coincidentally, the cat made his break for the sideline at the same time.

“That might’ve been our good luck charm there,” Pittman, who didn't see the cat, said with a grin.

The luck arrived as an incompletion from Pittman to Nation deep over the middle was triple-covered, with Deontae Ware, Jiquan Sanks and Rydarrius Morgan in a swatch around the Auburn High receiver.

Soon after the ball hit the ground, so did a yellow flag. Defensive pass interference. First down, Auburn High at the Central-Phenix City 36 yard line. The Tigers wouldn’t need a whole set of downs, though.

The first play post-penalty saw Pittman hit Hudson again, this time on a contested jump ball that gave Auburn High 27 yards and put them in first-and-goal territory. With nine yards to go, Pittman would punch it in on one play, giving his team what it needed.

The game-sealing score was historic for the program. It avenged Auburn High’s 38-17 loss to Central-Phenix City earlier this year, but it propelled the Tigers’ first road win at Garrett-Harrison in two years. It was their ninth win on the Red Devils’ home turf in 33 trips, putting history on the side of the Tigers in what’s been a historically lopsided affair in favor of Central, with the Red Devils leading 42-17-3 all-time.

“Ever since we lost to them, that was our goal,” Pittman said. “We were playing to get back in this game and beat them, because that was all that mattered to us, really.”

Etheredge stared blankly when he was informed of the cat’s appearance postgame.

“What?” he said.

He was told again — “There was a cat that ran onto the field part way through that final scoring drive.”

“Well,” Etheredge said, taking a beat before letting out a laugh, “I appreciate that cat.”