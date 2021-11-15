Four local high school teams remain as AHSAA playoffs reach third round

As the AHSAA playoffs reach the third round, four local teams remain — with two squaring off for a spot in a state championship game.

Auburn High is set for a showdown in Phenix City against Central on Friday in the Class 7A state semifinal game. The matchup marks the third straight time the two teams have met in the semis, with Auburn triumphing 35-17 in 2020 and Central winning 38-0 in 2019.

The winner of Friday’s matchup will play the winner of Hoover’s game against Thompson.

Central stands as the only area team playing at home Friday.

Opelika plays at Hueytown in the Class 6A quarterfinals Friday after the Bulldogs beat Spanish Fort 28-14 and Hueytown topped McGill-Toolen 49-17. The only other local team still in contention is Lanett, which will play at Highland Home after the Panthers beat Luverne 33-0 and Highland Home defeated Elba 32-0.

These four teams are the only local ones still standing after a rough Friday night among area schools. Notasulga lost in the Class 1A second round, while Glenwood, Lee-Scott Academy and Chambers Academy lost in the AISA semifinals.

The full local schedule is as follows:

Class 7A semifinals