From Belize to the Super Bowl: Central-Phenix City alum Rakeem Nunez-Roches takes field Sunday with Buccaneers

As Lowe watched him work, it was clear he had the work ethic to get him there, too.

“I'll tell you the truth: he was a humble kid, but he was so big you would think otherwise. He was humble. If you didn't bother him, you were on the good side. I can see that big smile right now,” Lowe said. “I knew one thing: he wouldn't talk back to you when you were trying to get him to do something. The only thing I think he understood was the running part. We used to do a lot of running when we were there at Central. He didn't like to run that much, but you know, he pulled through.”

That humbleness was also evident in Nunez-Roches’ willingness to give to others. Even as a high schooler, he and his mom delivered food and supplies to local homeless people, routinely giving to those who found themselves in the same position they were in not long before.

Still persevering

Nunez-Roches’ time at Central ended in 2010, and the 6-foot-3, 300-pound senior wrapped up his high school days with 132 career tackles, 17 sacks and four forced fumbles. He parlayed that into a scholarship at Southern Miss, where he played for four years before moving onto the NFL.