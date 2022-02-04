From gymnastics to wrestling: Auburn High’s Erin Clarkson wins state title

Clarkson’s hard work began three years ago as an eighth-grader.

She had been a gymnast for 10 years beforehand and had always dabbled in a bunch of other sports as well. So when she heard about wrestling, she decided to give it a try.

And while the transition to being a wrestling machine didn’t happen overnight, Clarkson enjoyed the sport and was determined to keep wrestling.

“My first year, I really wasn’t that good, but it was something that I really liked to do,” Clarkson said. “Winning felt really good, and so I knew I wanted to stick with it. It was really hard to get like the basics down, but after that, it kind of flowed naturally for me.”

She credits Auburn High’s two wrestling coaches, Joe Eckhardt and Nathan Baker, in supporting her and pushing her to do her best during her three-year career.

Along with their support, she credits the coaches for supporting the entire girls wrestling team at Auburn High and girls wrestling as a whole.