From gymnastics to wrestling: Auburn High’s Erin Clarkson wins state title

After winning the state championship, Erin Clarkson still can’t describe the feeling.
The Auburn High sophomore won the 102-pound girls wrestling division at the state tournament on Jan. 22 at Thompson High School.
Clarkson got sick the week before the state tournament and missed the whole week of practice — meaning that the Auburn High wrestler would have to compete at the tournament without a valuable week of prep.
“It was scary because I wanted that week to prepare myself and to make sure I felt confident for state, and I didn’t have that,” Clarkson said.
“When I got there, I just trusted my abilities. I knew what I was doing, so I just kind of hoped for the best and used what my coaches taught me.”
Once the tournament began, Clarkson had to wrestle three opponents on the same day within hours of each other to take home the title. After winning her first two matches, her third match of the day was for the state championship.
And her trust in herself paid off as she took home the title.
“It felt good because, I mean, last year I lost it,” Clarkson said of her title win. “It felt really nice to actually win this year and that my hard work paid off.”
Clarkson’s hard work began three years ago as an eighth-grader.
She had been a gymnast for 10 years beforehand and had always dabbled in a bunch of other sports as well. So when she heard about wrestling, she decided to give it a try.
And while the transition to being a wrestling machine didn’t happen overnight, Clarkson enjoyed the sport and was determined to keep wrestling.
“My first year, I really wasn’t that good, but it was something that I really liked to do,” Clarkson said. “Winning felt really good, and so I knew I wanted to stick with it. It was really hard to get like the basics down, but after that, it kind of flowed naturally for me.”
She credits Auburn High’s two wrestling coaches, Joe Eckhardt and Nathan Baker, in supporting her and pushing her to do her best during her three-year career.
Along with their support, she credits the coaches for supporting the entire girls wrestling team at Auburn High and girls wrestling as a whole.
The girls wrestling team at Auburn High is still growing, with only seven girls on the team currently. And the sport itself is still new as well, with this year’s state championship tournament being just the second one ever.
Alabama girls wrestling is currently not sanctioned by the AHSAA but the organization may be working toward sponsoring it with a vote coming up in February.
While in Alabama the sport is still in its early stages at the high school level, Clarkson has big dreams and goals for the program’s future and herself.
She first wants more girls to come out and wrestle for Auburn High next year. She also wants the team to place one year at state and finish in the top three as a group.
For now, though, she’s just enjoying her state title win and still can’t believe that it happened.
“A bunch of my teachers have been telling me congratulations,” Clarkson said. “And my friends have obviously, and people that heard throughout the school. That’s been nice. It’s just weird that people know that I won. It’s just crazy.”