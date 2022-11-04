Ga’Kuan Palmer scores game-winner in final minute as Loachapoka wins in playoffs

Ga’Kuan Palmer sprinted out of the pile once all the bodies rolled off him, yelling in celebration as his team was set to pull off the unthinkable.

With 52 seconds left in Friday’s first-round playoff game between Loachapoka and Keith, Palmer punched in a touchdown from just outside the goal line. He gave the Indians their first lead of the night, and they’d hold off the Bears in the remaining seconds for a 28-24 win.

It capped an 18-point comeback for ‘Poka and was the program’s first playoff win in nine years.

“We had to climb our way back up,” Palmer said, “We was down the whole game. And you can tell when our body language is just terrible. Somebody's got to step up and, you know, got to be that extra drive. The coach's job is done. It's up to the players. … We had a terrible start, but we had a heck of a finish. Heck of a finish, man.”

Two-seed Loachapoka (9-1, 6-1 4-1A) briefly held a lead in the first half and appeared too far gone early in the second half, as 3-seed Keith (5-6, 4-2 3-1A) took a 24-8 lead 4:16 into the second half.

The Bears had ‘Poka's number through the first two quarters. The Bears had 127 rushing yards in the first half, averaging 5.5 yards per carry with three scores.

“They were just playing better football,” Loachapoka coach Reco Newton said. “They were more excited. They played harder than we did. They just came to play, and we didn't come out to play.”

What turned the tide was ‘Poka’s first second-half touchdown, an 11-yard run from Jamaroun Satterwhite. It came on a four-play, 64-yard drive in which he had three carries for 62 yards.

“He's that guy,” Palmer said of Satterwhite. “He's tough. … When you’ve got athletes on your team, you just give them the ball, you know. Let them make a play, and hopefully they'll finish it.”

Palmer ended with a game-high two touchdowns and 54 yards on 14 carries. On drives in which he scored, Satterwhite had nine carries for 63 yards.

“I had to finish a couple of his big runs, you know?” Palmer said with a laugh. “So I can't take credit for all that, you know, he grinded for those yards.”

After Satterwhite’s lone score, there was a team-wide shift in ‘Poka’s quality of play. Keith ran 15 plays — all runs — and generated just 25 yards.

‘Poka generated 115 yards from that point, averaging 5.3 yards per play to lead it into one of the most dramatic wins in program history, one that’ll send it into a second-round matchup at Millry next week.

"It's good for the community, it's good for the kids," Newton said. "When it's all said and done, a win's a win, and it's good. We just know we've got to fix mistakes. That's it."

Loachapoka 28, Keith 21

POKA — 8 0 14 6 — 28

KEITH — 6 12 6 0 — 24

First quarter

KEITH — Arthur Moore 2 run (two-point no good), 5:19

POKA — JC Hart 91 pass from Quinjavis Nelms (two-point good), 3:54

Second quarter

KEITH — Saderreion Reuben 7 run (two-point no good), 10:47

KEITH — Malkom Jones 38 run (PAT no good), 2:37

Third quarter

KEITH — No. 10 55 run (two-point no good), 7:44

POKA — Jamaroun Satterwhite 11 run (two-point good), 6:07

POKA — Ga’Kuan Palmer 3 run (two-point no good), 1:14

Fourth quarter

POKA — Ga’Kuan Palmer 1 run (two-point no good), 0:52