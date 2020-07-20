GHSA’s football delay affects four area teams’ schedules

Central head coach Patrick Nix’s debut with the team was set to be a good one given the Red Devils were hosting a Peach County team that has consistently been in the hunt for a state championship. While Nix and his staff were beginning to weigh their options for the season opener, he explained they are going to sit tight and wait on the AHSAA to announce its own decision.

Nix’s plans to lead the Red Devils onto the field for the first time may very well have to wait one more week given Monday’s developments. Either way, Nix explained his focus is on making the most of what is in his control and waiting for guidance from the governing body on what to do next.

“Obviously, if our schedule stays like it is, we’re going to play them. I think all of us are just waiting to see what happens. There’s not a whole lot we can do right now until we know what our state does officially with everything before we make any decisions or do anything,” Nix said. “There’s only so much we can do. All we can do is what we do, so we’ll just continue to plan and prepare. For most of our players, it’s the best four hours of their day, so let’s make sure it remains the best four hours of their day every day they come to us.

“Let’s make sure it’s very productive, they’re getting a lot out of it and they’re growing as men. We’ll worry about the rest of it as it comes.”