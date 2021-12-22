GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Repicky leads Smiths Station on history-making run

As for being dedicated to the sport from the beginning, Repicky kept it simple: “We all decided we’d come out because we wanted to try something fun. And when you have fun, you get pretty far.”

Ultimately, Repicky and Smiths Station went as far as they could go together, all the way to state championship game — and even to a couple overtimes past that.

“She was the most dedicated on the team,” Larsen said. “She was going to make sure that every little bit of knowledge that she could soak in, she was going to get it in her brain so she could be the best version of herself for our team.

“I couldn’t ask for a better leader,” Larsen went on. “Anybody who doubted what we were doing or how we were trying to do, I couldn’t ask for a better role model for my kids growing this program.”

Now, Repicky focuses in on her senior year of softball at Smiths Station. She is signed to play softball at the next level at Bevill State Community College. She expects to play for two years in junior college before coming back home and hanging up the cleats and going to Auburn as a political science major. She hopes to one day run for the Senate.