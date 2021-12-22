GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Repicky leads Smiths Station on history-making run

When Brynn Repicky threw her heave to the end zone in the final seconds of the state championship game, she said she was just hoping and praying.
But truthfully, there was plenty of magic in her own arm that helped create an epic moment for the sport of girls flag football in the state of Alabama.
Repicky led Smiths Station on a wild ride in the sport’s first year in the AHSAA — highlighted by that unforgettable touchdown pass with 12 seconds to go in the state title game — and for her efforts she’s been named Player of the Year as part of the first O-A News All-Area Team for girls flag football.
At quarterback, Repicky had a hand in almost all of Smiths Station’s scoring this season as the Lady Panthers charged to a runner-up finish at the state title game in Birmingham.
Smiths Station came up just short in a 14-13 loss to Hewitt-Trussville in double overtime, but Repicky and Smiths Station left a lasting impression on the first-ever state championship game.
With Smiths Station trailing 13-7 in the final minute, Repicky scrambled then heaved a thrilling 26-yard touchdown pass to Emily McGuire with 12 seconds left to force overtime and create an instant classic in the AHSAA’s first state title game — and send the message that the sport of girls flag football is here to stay.
“I think it really showed that girls sports has just as much grit as guys sports do,” Repicky said. “I think that’s what a bunch of people forget.”
It was a miraculous score but no miracle that it came from Repicky, who made plays all season for the Lady Panthers and improved throughout the year as she led her team on an unforgettable journey. Smiths Station beat Wenonah in the state quarterfinals then topped John Carroll in the state semifinals to make it to the state game.
Smiths Station trailed 13-7 getting the ball back with just 51 seconds left before Repicky’s unforgettable touchdown pass to McGuire.
“I was just praying that I could get the ball out. I was rolling out to my left side and — I don’t know — I, like, saw Emily’s face, and her hand go up, and I just threw it up there and she caught it,” Repicky said.
“That was definitely a defining moment for this sport. It was so much fun.”
Of course, Smiths Station head coach Meg Larsen saw plenty more moments like that one out of Repicky this season, who the coach said improved dramatically throughout the season by working hard learning the position and keeping dedicated to an all-new sport.
Larsen said she knew Repicky would be her quarterback from the first day of tryouts, shortly after the AHSAA announced it would start sponsoring girls flag football.
“I knew Day 1 at tryouts she was going to be quarterback. I could see it in her eyes,” Larsen said. She mentioned that Repicky is a stellar student with a GPA over 4.0.
“Every great quarterback’s got the brain that goes with the skills,” she went on. “I saw her throw and knew her brain, and I was like, ‘Alright, she’s the one, from Day 1.’ And that didn’t scare her, which is most important to me. When I was like, ‘Yeah, you’re the quarterback,’ that was never a scary thing for her. She was ready for the task.”
Over the course of the season, Larsen said Repicky became better and better as a passer, deciding after a few games that she wanted to limit her interceptions. By the state playoffs, she had eliminated them. Larsen doesn’t remember Repicky throwing a pick after the area tournament.
They also worked on footwork, with Larsen saying that Repicky is such a good athlete and fast runner it was almost counterintuitive for her to stop her feet and plant them to throw. But as she continued to learn the position in her first and only year playing quarterback, Repicky improved more and more.
“Once we hit the middle of the season and I realized how much faith my team had in me, and my coaches, I got more comfortable as we went on,” Repicky said.
As for being dedicated to the sport from the beginning, Repicky kept it simple: “We all decided we’d come out because we wanted to try something fun. And when you have fun, you get pretty far.”
Ultimately, Repicky and Smiths Station went as far as they could go together, all the way to state championship game — and even to a couple overtimes past that.
“She was the most dedicated on the team,” Larsen said. “She was going to make sure that every little bit of knowledge that she could soak in, she was going to get it in her brain so she could be the best version of herself for our team.
“I couldn’t ask for a better leader,” Larsen went on. “Anybody who doubted what we were doing or how we were trying to do, I couldn’t ask for a better role model for my kids growing this program.”
Now, Repicky focuses in on her senior year of softball at Smiths Station. She is signed to play softball at the next level at Bevill State Community College. She expects to play for two years in junior college before coming back home and hanging up the cleats and going to Auburn as a political science major. She hopes to one day run for the Senate.
As a senior during the sport’s first year being sponsored by the AHSAA, Repicky leaves girls flag football after just one year with the game, but she ranks her experience with her Smiths Station teammates among her best experiences in sports.
And she leaves a lasting legacy at Smiths Station after making history on the school’s first-ever team.
“No, it didn’t come out the way we wanted it,” Repicky said of the state championship game, “but we still left a legacy for our community for girls to follow and that path. Because I’m sure there are a bunch of girls that want to play football, because you grow up around it down in the South, and you’re always taught it’s a boys sport, but flag football is the perfect opportunity for girls to go out and show what they’ve got.”