‘Girls rule’: Auburn High girls flag football team wins school’s first-ever football championship

Auburn High girls flag football had the home field advantage Wednesday, and it took that and ran with it.

The Tigers burst out to a four-score lead by halftime, eventually beating Oxford 26-6 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The win clinched the first-ever football championship in the school’s history.

“We beat the boys to it,” Auburn High’s Syriah Daniels said with a grin. “Girls rule.”

Daniels was a significant piece of Auburn High (16-1) and its aerial attack, opening the Tigers’ first drive with a 70-yard touchdown reception. Daniels was one of two Auburn High receivers, along with senior Kristianna Ware, to finish with at least 70 receiving yards and a score. Daniels, with three receptions, had 76 yards and a score, and Ware logged 81 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions.

The duo made up the bulk of sophomore quarterback Brooke Hallman’s production, as she finished 19-for-30 passing with 224 yards and four touchdown passes — all of which were in the first half.

Hallman said her offense did a notable job of clearing out passing lanes over the middle, and attributed that to her success.

“It kind of gave us momentum for everything,” Hallman said.

Taite Person and Madison Allen both provided a spark for the offense, too, combining for seven receptions, 62 yards and a touchdown. In total, Auburn High amassed 231 yards and averaged 6.1 yards per play. Only eight of its yards came on the ground.

The Tigers nearly shut out an Oxford (16-4) team that won its games at will this season. The Yellow Jackets came to Jordan-Hare Stadium averaging 21.7 points per game, and allowing an average of 4.1 per contest.

“I put the task on them the past three games,” Auburn High head coach Alison Link said of her defense. “ … They have really, really come through. They've worked hard. It's hard to throw over this young lady (Kristianna Ware) right here, so when the ball is going up in the air, it seems like it's in the air forever, and that's what we've been talking about.

“‘Hey, find the ball, go ball hawk. Go get everything out of the sky.’”

Auburn High had two interceptions, with Allen and Aaliyah Park each grabbing one. They also logged six tackles for loss, and Ware had both of Auburn High’s sacks.

The successes for Oxford all came from Xaionna Whitfield, who had both of the Yellow Jackets’ interceptions and their lone score with 2:56 left to play. The junior finished with a game-high 12 receptions and 143 receiving yards.

“It means a lot,” Whitfield said of her performance. “I tried to give 100% the whole time, I didn't take one play off. I just did the best I could.”

For Auburn High, less than half its roster was made up of seniors. Notables like Ware, Pearson and Parker will move after the season, but the Tigers have a lot of ammunition coming back for another run, including another two years of Hallman at quarterback.

“That's what we were trying to do, is just start to build a program. Last year, I kept a ton of seniors when we first started. … and they've never played together,” Link said, gesturing to Daniels, Ware and Hallman. “They've played a little bit of basketball together, but none of them have ever played flag together. So it's going to be great to just be able to keep rolling with what we have.”

Auburn High 26, Oxford 6

AHS — 13 13 0 0 — 26

OXF — 0 0 0 6 — 6

First quarter

AHS — Syriah Daniels 70 pass from Brooke Hallman (PAT no good), 7:23

AHS — Kristianna Ware 8 pass from Brooke Hallman (PAT good), 0:00

Second quarter

AHS — Taite Pearson 11 pass from Brooke Hallman (PAT good), 1:43

AHS — Kristianna Ware 5 pass from Brooke Hallman (PAT no good), 0:17

Fourth quarter

OXF — Xaionna Whitfield 49 pass from Gabrielle Lindsey (PAT no good), 3:07