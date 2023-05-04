Glenwood baseball is heading to the state championship after a semifinal sweep of Lee-Scott Academy, already looking to avenge its final loss from last season.

To get there, the Gators had to take down their rival Warriors on Wednesday and they did so in two games, a quiet offensive night but one where they reached their goal regardless.

In game one, Glenwood rallied from behind to secure a 5-3 win, then won game two in a 1-0 shutout to take the series in one day. The most explosive offense came in the opening inning of the first game and it set the tone for what was coming.

Milam, third in the Gators' lineup, jumped on an off-speed pitch in the top of the first inning and hit a two-run home run and his team stole the momentum from there.

"First pitch is an off-speed pitch, low, over 82-84, just right in the middle, through the hands. Just playing baseball," Milam said. "I'd say the attitude for sure changed on the team."

Last year's loss in the postseason has lingered as the elephant in the room during Glenwood's season, but the team had to ignore it in favor of the games at hand. Now it can set its sights on the big one.

Game one of the state final will be played at 11 a.m. CST on Wednesday, May 10 at Paterson Field in Montgomery, against either Macon East or Bessemer Academy. ​

"I bet anybody out here would tell you the same thing — they're ready to get back out there," said senior Jaxon Milam. "It's personal."

Pitcher Jacob Page is a senior and has been at Glenwood his whole life, in charge of throwing for that first game and left in the game even when the Gators fell behind. With his team down 3-2 in the middle of the fifth after shutting out Lee-Scott through the first four, Page was left in the game for the offense to rally behind and head coach Tim Fanning was especially pleased to see him overcome that rough patch.

"For him to battle that adversity, losing the lead then us coming back, him coming back to basically shut the game down, I was extremely proud of him," Fanning said. "

With a group of veterans across the board, Fanning knew he could rely on his team's experience to carry them through. In the bottom of the fifth, the Gators rallied to score three runs of their own to retake the lead, with a tide-turning 2-RBI triple from Brandon McCraine slamming the door on the Warriors.

"This is a dream, a goal for everybody on the team," Milam said. "I feel like we've got a great team, great talent. If we go in there and play like we can, hit every pitch and play our ball game, I think we'll come out on top."

In the fifth inning of game two, Lane Griggs had an RBI double that scored Aaron Burton, just one hit that drove in just one run but it was the one that made all the difference in the game.

The Gators were not quite the fiery offense they had been the times they had played Lee-Scott this season, but Fanning credited the Warriors with putting up a fight that made things difficult in both games.

"They threw the ball well today. They kept us off balance all day," Fanning said. "They made every play. They didn't kick it around. I'm just glad we had one more run than they did in both games."

Warriors head coach Tim Hudson came into the series knowing his team would need to limit the Gators' bats, and they did that. When it was time to step up to the plate, Lee-Scott just could not muster the hits it would take to overcome the Gators.

"If you told me that we'd given up five earned runs through two games, I'd tell you we swept them," Hudson said. "It was two really well-played games. I couldn't be any more proud of these seniors."

In that fifth inning of game one, Thomas Whittington led off with a single for the Warriors and one out later, Hutch Sprayberry hit one more. With Kade Hudson up to bat, he managed an RBI single to send Whittington home. Two batters later, Same Jackson knocked a 2-RBI double that gave his team the lead, but the three runs that inning would not be enough to hold the lead.

Hudson's group of seniors fought to the end and gave the Gators as much fight as they could but their season comes to an end in the semifinals

"I think the future is bright for Lee-Scott baseball. These seniors are leaving and passing the baton to these underclassmen and they're going to keep it going," Hudson said. "It is a special group. I've watched these kids grow up and I wish we were playing tomorrow but they don't have anything to hang their head about."