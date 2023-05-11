The sound of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” rang out of the Glenwood buses on Wednesday as the team left Patterson Field in Montgomery.

The team was celebrating the win — the biggest one — in the same way that they do at Tim Fanning Field on Glenwood’s campus. The Gators had just won the AISA Class AAA state championship, the 23rd in program history, in a two-game sweep of Macon East.

In the first game of the series, Glenwood was able to pull off an 11-1 run-rule victory, before a 9-3 win in Game Two slammed the door on the Knights. It was a dominant series that reflected a dominant season for Glenwood, a 46-4 final record that broke the school’s record for single-season wins.

In a school like Glenwood with that many state championships, players grow up seeing teams win titles and begin thinking about them as early as five years old when they first become Gators.

Fanning enjoyed seeing his players revel in the success he knows they dream of.

“For them to be in that moment, to finally say ‘Alright, I’m in that club,’ it’s hard to describe when you see that emotion and feeling on their faces,” Fanning said. “It’s pretty special.”

Going into the game, Fanning said the experience is like a “fishbowl” for players and while soaking in the big moments, he wanted them to still have fun despite the big stage.

“They did that, and it started in the first inning,” Fanning said. “I was just so happy for them, that they got to realize their dream and it started last year.”

It’s been 358 days since last year’s state championship series, where the Gators fell short in the last game of the season. Finishing 2022 as runners up, the team set its sights on championship rings for its 16 seniors graduating in 2023.

“We weren’t the better team that day,” Fanning said. “That’s where that work started.”

Going hard through the summer and the offseason, the Gators worked each day to prepare for the next game and the opportunity for a second chance in the 2023 state championship.

“This group worked as hard as any group I’ve ever had,” Fanning said. Nine seniors have signed to play baseball when they get to college, but in the meantime, their coach was “wanting them to soak all that in and had put a stamp on this season.”

The Gators jumped out to a 7-0 lead in Game One, which set the tone for the day and gave players a lead that broke the tension. From there, it was just a matter of getting runs when it was possible and keeping the Knights off the board.

The Glenwood defense was strong when it needed to be, with no errors committed to support a pitching staff that gave up just four runs in the two games.

Fanning was especially happy for Brandon McCraine, who pitched an “amazing” game of the state championship series of last season as a sophomore but took a 1-0 loss. Now in his junior year, McCraine logged five hits, four RBIs, and closed the final game in a moment of redemption from last year.

He wasn’t the only Gator with a big performance though. Jacob Page went 5-of-6 at the plate with four RBIs. Lane Griggs finished with three hits good for three RBIs. Wyatt Tharpe did the same.

It was a big performance at the plate for Glenwood, once that made the day more fun for the team once the seven runs were on the board. They could breathe easy from there, celebrating through the remainder of the day and into Thursday.

They cranked up the music on the bus home and carried the trophy into dinner. It sat in the middle of one of their tables as they ate, game highlights airing on the news while they were there.

Thursday morning, the team had a walk of champions through the school hallways and got sized for their state championship rings.

The mission was complete.