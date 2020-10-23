Glenwood battles Pike for region championship

“Everybody’s bought into that point, but we’ve got good players. I can’t take any credit. We’ve got good coaching and good players. We have a routine and we stick to it,” Gibson said. “We’ve played for the most part sound football. We’ve played great special teams. We play good defense and then the offense doesn’t turn the ball over. That’s a formula to win.”

Glenwood’s success has the team undefeated and sitting first in the AISA in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s weekly poll. If the Gators want to remain on top, they’ll have to take care of the team that sits at No. 7 on the road.

Gibson credited Pike for being extremely athletic, pointing specifically at quarterback Mayes White, receiver Javian Taylor, 6-foot-7 offensive lineman Ryan Barnes and 6-foot-5 offensive lineman Connor Jones. While Gibson knows the Patriots will be a tough opponent, he said his Gators are used to being tested after facing top-tier teams such as Bessemer Academy and Escambia Academy, which sit at No. 2 and No. 3 in the rankings.