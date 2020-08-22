Glenwood beats Bessemer Academy in title game rematch

Glenwood head coach Jason Gibson was all smiles on Friday, as in a battle of two of the top-ranked teams in AISA, No. 3 Glenwood defeated second-ranked defending Class AAA champion Bessemer Academy by a 37-25 count Friday night at Sammy Howard Field.
The usually talkative Gibson said after his teams win: “I’m speechless. I just want to enjoy this one tonight.”
He did want to point out the play of his offensive line as the Gators pounded out over 400 yards rushing for the game.
“Two weeks prior to tonight’s game, I was not sure we would have any type of a line but senior center Will Boatner and those guys just came together and this was the result,” he said.
Glenwood never trailed in the contest and took a 7-0 lead on their its drive and kept up the offensive pressure.
The Gators rushing offense was stellar as quarterback Jackson Griner finished the game with 221 yards total on the ground and scored three touchdowns. His running mate halfback Kye Robichaux was not far behind with 184 yards and a touchdown.
“Kye has lost weight and took off the pounds and added muscle. He was hurt last year and I think he is one of the best running backs in the AISA,” Gibson said before the game.
The Gators had not beaten Bessemer Academy in three years, including losing 49-22 in last years’ state championship game in Troy.
The Gators dominated the first half, running up a 23-12 lead at intermission. Bessemer made it that close when it scored its second touchdown of the game with only 33 seconds left in the second quarter.
The third quarter was a different story. Bessemer used its passing attack, led by quarterback PJ McDonald and had 17 of the first 18 offensive plays and cut the lead to 23-18 with a 33-yard touchdown pass.
McDonald was one bright spot for the Rebels as he threw for three touchdowns and ran for one and had a total of 258 yards passing with the one interception.
But Griner, who had fumbled after a 50-yard run to set up Bessemer’s third-quarter score, bounced back with a 41-yard scoring run to make it 30-18. He then iced the game with a one-handed interception at midfield and scored the clinching touchdown with another run.
The game was late finished as with two minutes to play, the Rebels lineman Landon Harville was injured and had to be taken away by an ambulance.
Bessemer head coach Josh Wright reported to Glenwood and the press that he was knocked out and was taken as a precautionary measure due to a stinger and concussion.
Glenwood, now 1-0, does not get any easier as next week they travel to play No. 4 ranked Escambia Academy.
“They are in the playoffs every year so I know they are good,” said Gibson.
Score by Quarters:
Bessemer 6 6 6 7 – 25
Glenwood 7 16 7 7 — 37
First quarter
G-Kye Robichaux 10 run (Garrett Hall kick), 7:27.
BA-PJ McDonald 2 run (kick blocked), 3:56.
Second quarter
G-Hall 35 field goal, 11:14.
G-AJ Harris 5 run, (Hall kick), 4:48.
G-Jackson Griner 9 run (pass failed) 1:33.
BA-Dylan Lee 36 pass from McDonald (pass failed), 0:33.
Third quarter
BA-Will Ferrell 33 pass from McDonald (run failed), 4:48.
G-Griner 41 run (Hall kick), 0:01.
Fourth quarter
G-Griner 8 run (Hall kick), 8:40.
BA-Ferrell 16 pass from McDonald (Charlie Adcock kick), 6:43.
