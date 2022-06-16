Glenwood, Central standout AJ Harris commits to Georgia

Five-star area standout AJ Harris has his college home.

He’s found it with the defending national champions.

AJ Harris announced his commitment Thursday evening to Georgia. The highly touted defensive back has been a standout at Glenwood School and in the offseason announced he’d be playing out his senior season this fall with Central-Phenix City.

Harris is currently ranked by 247Sports as the 25th-best prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023.

Harris played offense, defense and special teams for Glenwood in 2021. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect took 13 carries for 172 yards and five touchdowns, and caught 13 passes for 307 yards and two more scores last fall. He returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and returned three punts for touchdowns.

Defensively, where his focus is, coaches say he allowed only one reception. He logged 31 tackles, broke up three passes and forced two fumbles.

Simply put, he’s touted as one of the nation’s best prospects, and one of the nation’s best programs completed its recruitment of Harris on Thursday.

“I’m home,” Harris posted to Twitter when he made his announcement.

At Glenwood, Harris made it to the AISA Class AAA championship game in 2020 and made it to the semifinals in 2021.

This fall, he’ll be joining a powerhouse Central team which finished runner-up in the Class 7A state playoffs last fall.

Last December, Harris told the Opelika-Auburn News: “The opportunity to play top-tier competition before I go to college, being able to lift consistently throughout the season so I can maintain my strength before I go to college, and being held to a high standard [led to my decision].

“I love Glenwood and wanted to graduate from Glenwood, but for the benefit and progression of myself, it was best for me to take on the challenge of playing 7A football and putting myself in an uncomfortable situation.”

Ultimately, Glenwood and Central both helped bring Harris to the end destination: an opportunity at a major college football program.

