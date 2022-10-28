Glenwood closes regular season with win over Chambers Academy

PHENIX CITY — In a battle of two playoff-bound teams, Glenwood used its balanced offense and aggressive defense to hand Chambers Academy a 48-7 loss on Senior Night on Friday at Sammy Howard field.

Both the Gators and the Rebels had a rocky start to their season but both teams got back on the winning paths and have clinched second-place seeds in their respective regions and respective classifications. Glenwood is headed to the AISA’s Class AAA playoffs and Chambers Academy is headed to the AISA Class AA playoffs. The Rebels had won seven games in a row entering Friday’s game while Glenwood held a winning streak of five games.

Both teams now own 7-3 records for the season after Glenwood’s victory.

For the Gators, there were several offensive stars as once again, they jumped to a big lead, scoring the first 21 points of the game.

Dallas Crow threw for two scores, one to Jaxon Milam for 15 yards on the second play of the second period and one of 30 yards to Mason McCraine in the first. Crow then added an 11-yard running TD after Milam’s score and the Gators were up 21-0.

“We challenged our defense to stop them because they like to run a lot. They have a lot of misdirection and use a lot of backs and I liked the way we responded,” Glenwood head coach Ryan Nelson said after the game.

The Rebels did not get on the scoreboard until 19 seconds before halftime to cut the lead to 21-7 on a run by Luke Tarver. It would be the only points of the night for Chambers Academy.

After an exchange of punts to start the second half, Glenwood got the offense rolling as JT Banks went 55 yards for a score and made it 28-7. There was a penalty on the Rebels that caused a short-field kickoff by Glenwood so they pooched the kick and the kicker, Griffin Montroy recovered the ball for the Gators.

Crow threw his third TD pass, this one to Aaron Burton of 35 yards only eight seconds after Banks had scored and it was 35-7.

Then Burton took a short pass from Crow that was meant to get a first down and turned that into a 49-yard touchdown making it 42-7 and the Rebels had no answers.

Glenwood’s second unit scored in the fourth with Carter Judah scoring a touchdown for the Gators and Glenwood did not attempt the PAT, simply took the hike and handed the ball to the official.

On the final play of the game, the Rebels attempted a desperate pass and Caleb Barker intercepted the ball and his runback ended the contest.

Glenwood will not play again until Nov. 11 when the Gators will host the semifinal game between the winner of Morgan Academy and Autauga that is to be played Nov. 4.