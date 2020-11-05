Glenwood cruises past Clarke Prep to open postseason

The next Glenwood series saw running back Kye Robichaux score on a spectacular 56-yard touchdown. Sinclair matched Harris with a 56-yard punt return, and with time still left in the first it was 28-0 Glenwood to effectively end the contest.

“We ran a total of 25 offensive plays and scored 55 points. That’s a really quick-strike offense," Gibson said.

Glenwood's stats were impressive, as Robichaux had his six-game three touchdown streak snapped by scoring only two twice. He had 97 yards on four carries. Jackson Griner has 120 yards on five carries at quarterback and also threw for an additional 50 yards.

Super sub Ron Beauchamp came in on offense and touched the ball once and went 63 yards for a score. Backup quarterback freshman Dallas Crow also scored on a 76-yard run.

Clarke prep’s star running back Cole Pritchett has the best game for the visiting Gators. He ran 16 times for 68 yards in the first half and added 140 yards on seven carries in the second half and scored two touchdowns.