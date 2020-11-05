Glenwood cruises past Clarke Prep to open postseason

SMITHS STATION – The Glenwood Gators rolled through the 2020 regular season, and on Thursday the Gators kept on going to start the postseason.
Glenwood wasted no time in taking charge in the first quarter, scoring 28 unanswered points as the Gators walloped Clarke Prep’s Gators 55-20 Thursday night in the AISA Class AAA quarterfinals at Sammy Howard Field.
“These guys just keep surprising me, and I know I say this every week but I am just speechless,” said Glenwood head coach Jason Gibson after the victory.
The win means that next week, Glenwood (10-0) will host the semifinal round of the playoffs against the winner of Morgan Academy-Hooper.
Glenwood's rout started early, as Glenwood forced Clarke Prep (4-7) to a three-and-out on its first possession. The road Gators got off a good kick to the 40-yard line, where premier return specialist AJ Harris grabbed the ball and went 55 yards to hand the home Gators 7-0 lead.
The touchdown was Harris' fifth punt return for a touchdown in 2020.
“I don’t mind them kicking to him. AJ (Harris) is a playmaker, and if anything Jami Sinclair, his partner in returns, is also a playmaker,” Gibson said.
The Glenwood defense gave the ball back to the offense after Clarke Prep was stopped on a fourth-and-1 at midfield, and it took three plays for Glenwood to make it 14-0.
The next Glenwood series saw running back Kye Robichaux score on a spectacular 56-yard touchdown. Sinclair matched Harris with a 56-yard punt return, and with time still left in the first it was 28-0 Glenwood to effectively end the contest.
“We ran a total of 25 offensive plays and scored 55 points. That’s a really quick-strike offense," Gibson said.
Glenwood's stats were impressive, as Robichaux had his six-game three touchdown streak snapped by scoring only two twice. He had 97 yards on four carries. Jackson Griner has 120 yards on five carries at quarterback and also threw for an additional 50 yards.
Super sub Ron Beauchamp came in on offense and touched the ball once and went 63 yards for a score. Backup quarterback freshman Dallas Crow also scored on a 76-yard run.
Clarke prep’s star running back Cole Pritchett has the best game for the visiting Gators. He ran 16 times for 68 yards in the first half and added 140 yards on seven carries in the second half and scored two touchdowns.
“I left our backup and young players in because they need to be able to play if they need them. If they make mistakes, then we can show them what to do and how to correct them,” Gibson said about Clarke Prep scoring 20 points in the second half. “These freshman and sophomores will be our juniors and seniors, and they need the experience.”
Glenwood remains the only AISA class AAA team that is undefeated.
Glenwood 55, Clarke Prep 20
Clarke Prep 0 0 6 14 – 20
Glenwood 28 13 7 7 – 55
First Quarter
G-A.J. Harris 55 punt return (Garret Hall kick), 10:59
G-Jackson Griner 19 run (Hall kick), 6:13
G-Kye Robichaux 56 run (Hall kick), 4:41
G-Jami Sinclair 56 punt return (Hall kick), 1:02
Second Quarter
G-Robichaux 35 run (run failed), 8:22
G-Griner 55 run (Hall kick), 2:16
Third Quarter
G-Ron Beauchamp 63 run (Griffin Montroy kick), 9:51
CP-Cole Pritchett 27 run (kick failed), 5:42
Fourth Quarter
CP-Pritchett 68 run (Trace Phillips Run), 11:41
G-Dallas Crow 76 run (Montroy kick), 7:53
CP-Ty Pardon 51 pass from Jay Davis (kick failed), 3:58
