Glenwood drops Fort Dale Academy for first win

Glenwood’s Jaxon Milam got the Gators on the right track as he sped 80 yards on the opening kickoff of the game then assisted a balanced offense in defeating Fort Dale Academy 40-21 on Friday night at Sammy Howard Field.

It was Glenwood’s first win of the year as the Gators improved to 1-2 and are 1-0 in Region 1-AAA play. The Eagles dropped to 1-2 on the year and 0-1 in region play.

“We got off to a great start and jumped out to a 20-0 lead. I felt we had a balanced offense,” said Glenwood coach Ryan Nelson. “What we want to do is attack the defense with our personnel. If they pack it inside to stop the run, we throw. If they spread out, we block them and run. Tonight it was balanced.”

Glenwood made it 13-0 on the team’s first offensive possession. The Gators forced Fort Dale to punt and then went 90 yards to go ahead by two scores. JT Barnes went the final 16 yards for the score. It was fitting as Barnes scored on a 38-yard run earlier in the drive and it was called back due to a penalty.

It did not take long for Glenwood to make it 20-0. The Gator defense forced a three-and-out and Barnes was at it again. He broke open and went 90 yards, Glenwood’s longest run from scrimmage this year. Glenwood missed a two-point conversion pass on Barnes’ prior TD, but Griffin Montroy kicked the PAT this time.

Fort Dale finally got on the board as the Eagles put halfback Everette Black in a wildcat and led them to their first score, He ran in the final 11 yards, cutting the lead to 20-7, still in the first period.

Glenwood then blocked a field goal in the second period and that sparked another score, this an 11-yard pass from Dallas Crow to Aaron Burton to make it 27-7. One more score, this one a one-yard plunge for Barnes’ third TD to make it 33-7 at intermission.

Back came Fort Dale in the second half as the visitors took three plays to go 77 yards, the final 52 on a pass from Ethan Alford to all-purpose back Alan Alvarez.

That was negated when Glenwood came right back and Crow had his second touchdown pass, hitting a wide open Griff Garner for a 34-yard score.

The Eagles did score with 4:18 to play on a 15-yard pass from Alford to Alvarez for his second score. Alvarez also played defense, kicked off and kicked point-afters for Fort Dale.

Glenwood remains at home next week against region power Bessemer Academy at Sammy Howard Field.