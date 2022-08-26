Glenwood falls in nail-biter to Georgia opponent Brookstone

For the second week in a row, Glenwood played a first-time opponent from Georgia and for the second week in a row, came up just short as Brookstone School of Columbus came to Sammy Howard field Friday night and squeezed out a 25-23 win over Glenwood in the Cougars’ season opener.

It was two key pass plays and two second-half Glenwood turnovers that decided the fate for the Gators. Glenwood fell to 0-2 on the year and Brookstone is 1-0. Now the Gators will open their AISA schedule Sept. 2 and host Fort Dale.

“The long pass was a real tough play just before the half,” said Glenwood coach Ryan Nelson. “We had just missed getting a TD but kicked a field goal to close to 13-10.”

Cougar sophomore Andrew Alford hit Dal’lon West in stride and he broke a tackle and streaked down the sideline 82 yards for a Cougar 19-10 advantage just before intermission.

“I challenged the team at halftime and we played better. We came very close but just could not quite finish but I can’t deny the effort out there,” Nelson commented.

The Gators did not score after the half last week but this week, they got on the scoreboard first in the second and narrowed the margin to two points.

Gator workhorse back JT Banks capped a 10-play drive with a two-yard run and Griffin Montroy’s extra point made the score 19-17. Banks finished with 28 carries and 157 yards total rushing to lead all rushers.

Banks’ first touchdown came as he scored from nine yards out in the first half and combined with Montroy’s 25-yard field goal for Glenwood’s 10 points. Besides West’s long pass play, running back Dimitri Flowers had the other score for the Cougars.

Brookstone went ahead again following Banks’ second score when again the long pass hurt the Gators. Alford threw to Walter Blanchard down the middle of the field for a 54-yard touchdown pass.

Brookstone tried a trick two-point run play but the run failed and the score was 25-17.

Glenwood came right back as Dallas Crow threw to Mason McCraine for an 18-yard touchdown to make it 25-23. Glenwood went for two but Crow’s pass was incomplete.

Glenwood had two tries to get ahead but Crow was intercepted in the end zone early in the fourth and was picked off again later in the final frame with 4:37 left. Brookstone got the ball back and ran 12 plays to out the clock for the win.