Glenwood falls to Georgia opponent Pacelli

Pacelli outscored Glenwood by two touchdowns in the second half and turned a tight game into a 28-13 victory over the Gators Friday night at Pacelli’s Nathan Rustin Field.

This was the first meeting between the two teams as Pacelli moved from the Georgia High School Association into the new Georgia Independent School Association. This was fortunate as the Alabama Independent School Association lost two charter members after the 2021-2022 school year.

“We wanted to play a good team right out of the gate and that’s why we were excited to play a team like Pacelli,” said new Glenwood head coach Ryan Nelson.

“I knew it was going to be a battle for four quarters and that’s what it was. This game was state-championship caliber. We just made the mistakes in the second half and they took full advantage,” Nelson added after the game was over.

Glenwood will return home now on August 26th and play another first-time opponent, Brookstone, another new member of Georgia’s GIAA.

The first half was a seesaw battle with the Vikings holding a slim one-point lead at intermission.

The Vikings used a punishing ground game that saw all four backs score at least one touchdown and rack up over 200 yards rushing. Pacelli only threw three passes in the entire game and completed all three.

An 11-play drive put Pacelli up 7-0 when running back Desi Morgan Jr. scored from the one and Clay Ivey kicked the extra point. But Glenwood used a mixture of run and pass and new running back JT Banks scored the touchdown and Griffin Montroy tied the game at 7-7 early in the second quarter.

After having a kickoff return touchdown called back because of a penalty, the Vikings used three plays to set up a 17-yard scoring run by quarterback Cam Ellis and a 14-7 lead. But again Glenwood came back; again using a variety of runs and passes with Aaron Burton running it in from his wingback position to make it 14-13 with 15 seconds left before halftime.

The big play was the extra point as the snapped was botched and the Gators were unable to attempt the kick.

Pacelli extended the lead to 21-13 when the third back, Cor’Vee James capped a 69-yard all-running-play drive with a 10-yard touchdown and new kicker Ruben Harmon made it 21-13. Harmon took over kicking for Clay Ivey due to the heat.

An interception by Pacelli set up the final Viking score, a 32-yard double reverse score by Jalen Turner with Harmon getting the last point of the night with 3:35 to play.

Pacelli won the turnover battle 2-0 and that was a factor.

“We made too many mistakes. Our quarterback was just trying to make a play and they got the ball and we had a botched assignment that turned into a fumble. We will work on cleaning that up,” Nelson said.

The Gators did fail to score in the second half but drove down to the five-yard line when the final horn sounded, ending the contest.