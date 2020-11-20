Glenwood falls to Pike Liberal Arts in AISA AAA championship game

Glenwood star running back Kye Robichaux rushed for 103 yards and an impressive second-quarter touchdown on 15 carries, while wide receiver Ron Beachamp had 79 yards and the Gators’ two other early touchdowns on four catches.

The Gators were in a groove early, as Robichaux broke off a 36-yard run before Griner hit Beachamp for a 5-yard touchdown on the opening drive. After Pike Liberal Arts scored its defensive touchdown to tie the game, Glenwood forced a punt and Griner found a wide-open Beachamp for a 60-yard score late in the first quarter.

But Glenwood only had 45 yards of offense after halftime, as Pike Liberal Arts’ defense clamped down on the impressive early running from both Griner and Robichaux.

The Gators’ struggles started late in the second quarter, when the Patriots were able to convert a third-and-long with a deep pass and score two plays later to tie the game at 21. After White’s 95-yard touchdown run — which came immediately after an excellent punt — Glenwood moved the ball to midfield but had a deep ball intercepted inside Pike Liberal Arts’ red zone.

The Patriots moved ahead by two touchdowns on a back-breaking 16-play, 91-yard touchdown drive that featured three third-down conversions, including a stop by Glenwood that was taken away by a facemask call.