Glenwood falls to Pike Liberal Arts in AISA AAA championship game

MONTGOMERY — Since the start of September, Glenwood rolled its way through AISA play. The Gators outscored their first 10 opponents by 316 points and hadn’t had a game decided by less than three touchdowns since a Week 2 win over Escambia Academy.
The closest game Glenwood played during that stretch was a regular-season finale at Pike Liberal Arts, where the Gators won, 26-7.
On Friday night, a previously perfect Glenwood team learned just how difficult it can be to defeat a strong opponent twice in one season. The Gators lost to Pike Liberal Arts, 38-21, in the AISA Class AAA state championship game inside Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.
The 21 points were the fewest Glenwood, which finished the 2020 campaign 10-1, had scored all season. And those three touchdowns came on the Gators’ first four drives of the game — with the other one ending with a Pike Liberal Arts pick-six after an unfortunate deflection.
Glenwood senior quarterback Jackson Griner had more than 200 yards of total offense and two touchdowns, but he threw three of the Gators’ four interceptions.
Pike Liberal Arts was led by the play of senior quarterback Mayes White, who had 340 yards of offense and four touchdowns, including a 95-yard run late in the third quarter that gave the Patriots a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Glenwood star running back Kye Robichaux rushed for 103 yards and an impressive second-quarter touchdown on 15 carries, while wide receiver Ron Beachamp had 79 yards and the Gators’ two other early touchdowns on four catches.
The Gators were in a groove early, as Robichaux broke off a 36-yard run before Griner hit Beachamp for a 5-yard touchdown on the opening drive. After Pike Liberal Arts scored its defensive touchdown to tie the game, Glenwood forced a punt and Griner found a wide-open Beachamp for a 60-yard score late in the first quarter.
But Glenwood only had 45 yards of offense after halftime, as Pike Liberal Arts’ defense clamped down on the impressive early running from both Griner and Robichaux.
The Gators’ struggles started late in the second quarter, when the Patriots were able to convert a third-and-long with a deep pass and score two plays later to tie the game at 21. After White’s 95-yard touchdown run — which came immediately after an excellent punt — Glenwood moved the ball to midfield but had a deep ball intercepted inside Pike Liberal Arts’ red zone.
The Patriots moved ahead by two touchdowns on a back-breaking 16-play, 91-yard touchdown drive that featured three third-down conversions, including a stop by Glenwood that was taken away by a facemask call.
Desperate to engineer a comeback with just a few minutes left in regulation, Glenwood’s final three drives would all end with interceptions. Pike Liberal Arts pushed its run of points to 24 unanswered with a short field goal with just 1:32 left in regulation.
Glenwood’s dream season came to a bitter end for the second straight year as the Gators lost to Bessemer Academy, 49-22, in the 2019 AISA Class AAA state championship game in Troy.
Still, Jason Gibson’s Gators captured the program’s first region title and first season with double-digit wins since 2001. Pike Liberal Arts, which only lost to Glenwood and Class AA state champion Chambers Academy this season, won its first championship since going back-to-back in 2008 and 2009.
Pike Liberal Arts 38, Glenwood 21
Pike Lib Arts — 7 14 7 10 — 38
Glenwood — 14 7 0 0 — 21
First quarter
G — Ron Beachamp 5 pass from Jackson Griner (kick good), 7:35
P — Jay Taylor 41 interception return (kick good), 3:43
G — Beachamp 60 pass from Griner (kick good), 1:34
Second quarter
P — Mayes White 13 run (kick good), 9:44
G — Kye Robichaux 18 run (kick good), 5:58
P — Elijah Caldwell 13 pass from White (kick good), 3:07
Third quarter
P — White 95 run (kick good), 0:56
Fourth quarter
P — White 8 run (kick good), 3:42
P — Scott Renfroe 17 field goal, 1:32
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!