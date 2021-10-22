Glenwood falls to Pike Liberal Arts, takes third seed into playoffs

PHENIX CITY — In a top-five showdown with a region title on the line, the size and speed of Pike Liberal Arts would show to be too much for Glenwood on Friday night as the Gators were defeated 49-13.

“We just can’t commit mistakes against a team with that much talent,” said Glenwood head coach Jason Gibson. The Gators lost the turnover battle with four turnovers on downs and a blocked punt.

Pike Liberal Arts entered the game ranked No. 3 in the AISA in the ASWA rankings and rolled to clinch the Region 1-AAA title.

No. 5 Glenwood fought early. The Gators responded to Pike Lib’s opening score as junior AJ Harris ran it in from 6 yards out and vaulted into the endzone for the Gators, tying the game up at 7-7 with 2:13 remaining in the first quarter.

“Man, I just really thought we played good defensively early,” Gibson said. “I thought they had some really big plays and once the bubble got busted, I thought it was just downhill from there.”