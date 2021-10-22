Glenwood falls to Pike Liberal Arts, takes third seed into playoffs

PHENIX CITY — In a top-five showdown with a region title on the line, the size and speed of Pike Liberal Arts would show to be too much for Glenwood on Friday night as the Gators were defeated 49-13.
“We just can’t commit mistakes against a team with that much talent,” said Glenwood head coach Jason Gibson. The Gators lost the turnover battle with four turnovers on downs and a blocked punt.
Pike Liberal Arts entered the game ranked No. 3 in the AISA in the ASWA rankings and rolled to clinch the Region 1-AAA title.
No. 5 Glenwood fought early. The Gators responded to Pike Lib’s opening score as junior AJ Harris ran it in from 6 yards out and vaulted into the endzone for the Gators, tying the game up at 7-7 with 2:13 remaining in the first quarter.
“Man, I just really thought we played good defensively early,” Gibson said. “I thought they had some really big plays and once the bubble got busted, I thought it was just downhill from there.”
It was soon after that tying score that the Gators’ bubble did get busted. The game shifted all the way to the Patriots in the second quarter as the Patriots put up four unanswered scores in the frame. One of those scores being a four-yard walk-in touchdown by Pike Lib senior Kameron Baker, which was set up by a blocked Glenwood punt. The score was 35-7 at halftime.
The Pike Lib offensive line continued to push and shove the Gators defense around as they would add three more scores in the third quarter.
The Gators would find the end zone again late in the third with a 17-yard connection from Dallas Crow to Ron Beauchamp. However, this score would not be enough to erase the damage that had already been done by the Patriots.
While Pike Lib captured the region title, Glenwood moves to the playoffs as the No. 3 seed out of the region.
“We will practice harder because we know you were going against Autauga next week which is better than them (Pike Lib),” said Gibson. “We will get better, and we will be fine.”
It does not get easier for the Gators (5-3) as they remain home at Sammy Howard Field to face the undefeated Autagua Generals next week.