 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP FOOTBALL

Glenwood football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

  • 0
Glenwood School vs. Bessemer Academy AISA Class AAA high school football state champion

Glenwood fans cheer during the AISA Class AAA high school football state champion game vs. . Bessemer Academy in Troy on Nov. 22, 2019.

 Sara Palczewski/

Story Highlights

Football is finally back, with high school teams across the area set to kick off the season this week.

Here’s a look at the Glenwood Gators heading into the season:

OFFENSE

In its first year under head coach Ryan Nelson, the Glenwood Gators look to the veterans to set the standard as they adjust to his approach.

Running back TJ Banks and wide receiver Jaden Benefiel are a pair of seniors who will bring a lot to the offense’s success. Benefiel is also a tight end who stands at 6-foot-5 which could be a major factor in being able to play over the heads of opposing defenders.

The Gators will have around 65 players rostered as they head into fall camp and the regular season, which Nelson believes is ideal for a school of Glenwood’s size.

“The first day I got in, we started our offseason program. The guys accepted me, accepted the system, accepted the program,” Nelson said. “We hit the ground running. We’ve really developed some kids this offseason … Since we’ve been back in the building on June 1, we’ve had an amazing summer.”

People are also reading…

DEFENSE

Linebacker Chance Coleman can play on the outside or through the middle as needed, a versatile force in holding off encroaching offenses.

In front of Coleman is senior Ben Graham, who can switch between defensive end or tackle.

The pair of seniors bring valuable experience to both tiers of the Gator defense.

“We’ve got high expectations. We’re not going to hide from it. We’re here to win and we’re here to win big,” Nelson said. “I think that we’re going to show that we’ve got a good roster. We’ve got a lot of good players and we’re just like everybody else in the country: we’ve got some holes to fill too.”

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This extreme athlete brings his wheelchair to the next level

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert