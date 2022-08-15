Glenwood football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

CALLIE STANFORD
For the O-A News
OFFENSE
In its first year under head coach Ryan Nelson, the Glenwood Gators look to the veterans to set the standard as they adjust to his approach.
Running back TJ Banks and wide receiver Jaden Benefiel are a pair of seniors who will bring a lot to the offense’s success. Benefiel is also a tight end who stands at 6-foot-5 which could be a major factor in being able to play over the heads of opposing defenders.
The Gators will have around 65 players rostered as they head into fall camp and the regular season, which Nelson believes is ideal for a school of Glenwood’s size.
“The first day I got in, we started our offseason program. The guys accepted me, accepted the system, accepted the program,” Nelson said. “We hit the ground running. We’ve really developed some kids this offseason … Since we’ve been back in the building on June 1, we’ve had an amazing summer.”
DEFENSE
Linebacker Chance Coleman can play on the outside or through the middle as needed, a versatile force in holding off encroaching offenses.
In front of Coleman is senior Ben Graham, who can switch between defensive end or tackle.
The pair of seniors bring valuable experience to both tiers of the Gator defense.
“We’ve got high expectations. We’re not going to hide from it. We’re here to win and we’re here to win big,” Nelson said. “I think that we’re going to show that we’ve got a good roster. We’ve got a lot of good players and we’re just like everybody else in the country: we’ve got some holes to fill too.”
Glenwood Gators 2022 football schedule
Aug. 19 at Pacelli (Ga.)
Aug. 26 vs. Brookstone (Ga.)
Sept. 2 vs. Fort Dale Academy*
Sept. 9 vs. Bessemer Academy*
Sept. 16 at Lee-Scott*
Sept. 30 at Valiant Cross*
Oct. 7 vs. Monroe Academy*
Oct. 14 at Autauga Academy*
Oct. 21 at Morgan Academy*
Oct. 28 vs. Chambers Academy
*-denotes Region 1-AAA game
Vital stats
>> Head Coach: Ryan Nelson (1st season at GS)
>> Stadium: The Swamp
>> Region: AISA Class AAA, Region 1
>> 2021 record: 6-5 (2-2)
>> Last Playoff App.: 2021
>> Last Region Title: 2020 >> State Titles: 1978, 1991, 1992
PHOTOS: Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts Class AAA State Championship
Glenwood's Jackson Griner (9) carries the ball during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Glenwood players look on in the fourth quarter during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
A Glenwood player reacts to losing the AISA Class AAA state championship game on Friday in Montgomery.
Sara Palczewski/
Glenwood players reacts to losing the AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
A Pike Liberal Arts player consoles a Glenwood player after the AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Glenwood coach Jason Gibson receives the runner-up trophy after losing the AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Pike Liberal Arts' Jackson Senn (1) hugs coach Mario White after winning the AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Pike Liberal Arts celebrates after winning the AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Pike Liberal Arts celebrates after winning the AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Pike Liberal Arts celebrates after winning the AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Glenwood students cheer during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Glenwood's Kye Robichaux (7) eludes a tackle against Pike Liberal Arts on Friday at the AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery.
Sara Palczewski/
Glenwood's Jackson Griner (9) throws the ball during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Glenwood's Rob Beachamp (1) scores a tochdown during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Glenwood's Garrett hall (25) kicks the extra point during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Glenwood head coach Jason Gibson claps on the sidelines during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game on Nov. 20, 2020, in Montgomery.
Sara Palczewski, For the O-A News
Pike Liberal Arts' Javon Christian (3) receives the kick off during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Pike Liberal Arts' Elijah Caldwell (11) goes airborn while carrying the ball during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Glenwood's Kye Robichaux (7) carries the ball during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game on Nov. 20, 2020 in Montgomery.
Sara Palczewski/
Glenwood's Jackson Griner (9) tries to shake off the Pike Liberal Arts defends during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Glenwood's Jackson Griner (9) carries the ball during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Glenwood's Jackson Griner (9) dives forward while carrying the ball during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Glenwood's Ron Beachamp (1) catches the ball for a touchdown during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Glenwood's Ron Beachamp (1) catches the ball for a touchdown during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Glenwood's Ron Beachamp (1) celebrates his touchdown during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Pike Liberal Arts' Kam Baker (20) carries the ball during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Pike Liberal Arts' Mayes White (2) looks to throw the ball during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Pike Liberal Arts' Jay Taylor (4) tries to catch a touchdown while being defended by Glenwood's Jay Sinclair (19) during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Pike Liberal Arts' Jay Taylor (4) tries to catch a touchdown while being defended by Glenwood's Jay Sinclair (19) during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Pike Liberal Arts' Mayes White (2) carries the ball for a touchdown during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Glenwood's Kye Robichaux (7) carries the ball during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Elvis cheers in the stands during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Glenwood's Kye Robichaux (7) breaks a tackle to score a touchdown during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Pike Liberal Arts' Drew Nelson (16) tries to catch a pass during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Pike Liberal Arts' Elijah Caldwell (11) scores a touchdown during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Glenwood's Jackson Griner (9) hands the ball off to AJ Harris (2) during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Glenwood’s AJ Harris (2) carries the ball during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game on Nov. 20, 2020, in Montgomery.
O-A NEWS FILE PHOTO
Glenwood students cheer during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Pike Liberal Arts' Elijah Caldwell (11) carries the ball during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Pike Liberal Arts celebrates after winning the AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Pike Liberal Arts celebrates after winning the AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
A Glenwood player sits on the bench during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Glenwood players look on in the fourth quarter during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Pike Liberal Arts' Mayes White (2) jumps over Glenwood defenders in an attempt to reach the endzone during the Glenwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!