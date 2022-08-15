Glenwood football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

OFFENSE

In its first year under head coach Ryan Nelson, the Glenwood Gators look to the veterans to set the standard as they adjust to his approach.

Running back TJ Banks and wide receiver Jaden Benefiel are a pair of seniors who will bring a lot to the offense’s success. Benefiel is also a tight end who stands at 6-foot-5 which could be a major factor in being able to play over the heads of opposing defenders.

The Gators will have around 65 players rostered as they head into fall camp and the regular season, which Nelson believes is ideal for a school of Glenwood’s size.

“The first day I got in, we started our offseason program. The guys accepted me, accepted the system, accepted the program,” Nelson said. “We hit the ground running. We’ve really developed some kids this offseason … Since we’ve been back in the building on June 1, we’ve had an amazing summer.”

DEFENSE

Linebacker Chance Coleman can play on the outside or through the middle as needed, a versatile force in holding off encroaching offenses.

In front of Coleman is senior Ben Graham, who can switch between defensive end or tackle.

The pair of seniors bring valuable experience to both tiers of the Gator defense.

“We’ve got high expectations. We’re not going to hide from it. We’re here to win and we’re here to win big,” Nelson said. “I think that we’re going to show that we’ve got a good roster. We’ve got a lot of good players and we’re just like everybody else in the country: we’ve got some holes to fill too.”

Glenwood Gators 2022 football schedule Aug. 19 at Pacelli (Ga.) Aug. 26 vs. Brookstone (Ga.) Sept. 2 vs. Fort Dale Academy* Sept. 9 vs. Bessemer Academy* Sept. 16 at Lee-Scott* Sept. 30 at Valiant Cross* Oct. 7 vs. Monroe Academy* Oct. 14 at Autauga Academy* Oct. 21 at Morgan Academy* Oct. 28 vs. Chambers Academy *-denotes Region 1-AAA game

Vital stats >> Head Coach: Ryan Nelson (1st season at GS) >> Stadium: The Swamp >> Region: AISA Class AAA, Region 1 >> 2021 record: 6-5 (2-2) >> Last Playoff App.: 2021 >> Last Region Title: 2020 >> State Titles: 1978, 1991, 1992