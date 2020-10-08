Glenwood gallops past Hooper

SMITHS STATION — Glenwood clinched home-field advantage for the first round of the AISA Class AAA playoffs Thursday night, as they handed Hooper Academy a 56-13 thrashing in Region One play at Sammy Howard Field.

Glenwood is now 7-0 overall and 4-0 in region play with a road contest in Troy versus Pike Liberal Arts on Oct. 23 that will determine first place in the region and home field for every playoff game up next.

“We needed to take care of things first tonight and we did,” Glenwood coach Jason Gibson said. “I know I keep saying this, but I am speechless.”

The Gators scored 56 points but those came on only 24 offensive plays. Once again, AJ Harris got them going with a kick return for a touchdown on the first play of the game. Harris has now recorded five kick-return touchdowns this season.

After Harris’ opening touchdown, Kye Robichaux scored three touchdowns and averaged 28 yards per carry in the contest. He would have had four touchdowns, but his 60-yard score on a screen pass was called back due to a penalty.

“Now that part of the game was ugly,” Gibson said. “We are going to need to clean that up for the next game, because that is for first place.”