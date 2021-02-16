Glenwood girls basketball seeks another state title in matchup with Clarke Prep

The Glenwood girls basketball team came off a state runner-up finish last season and simply blew the competition away in 2020-21. The Lady Gators are now on the cusp of a state championship, but in order to get it they’ll have to get the best of a worthy title game foe.

Glenwood (22-1) returns to the AISA Class AAA state title game at noon CT on Wednesday in a showdown with Clarke Prep. The matchup between the two Lady Gator teams not only pits two of the class’ top seeds against each other in the finals but also serves as a rematch of Glenwood’s season opener, which was a 60-33 Glenwood victory on Nov. 12.

Glenwood is no stranger to this stage of basketball. A victory Wednesday would give Glenwood its eighth state title and its first since 2017, when the Lady Gators beat rival Lee-Scott Academy 56-43.

Glenwood is yet again on the verge of adding some hard-earned hardware to its trophy collection thanks to outstanding play from several players.