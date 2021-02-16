Glenwood girls basketball seeks another state title in matchup with Clarke Prep

The Glenwood girls basketball team came off a state runner-up finish last season and simply blew the competition away in 2020-21. The Lady Gators are now on the cusp of a state championship, but in order to get it they’ll have to get the best of a worthy title game foe.
Glenwood (22-1) returns to the AISA Class AAA state title game at noon CT on Wednesday in a showdown with Clarke Prep. The matchup between the two Lady Gator teams not only pits two of the class’ top seeds against each other in the finals but also serves as a rematch of Glenwood’s season opener, which was a 60-33 Glenwood victory on Nov. 12.
Glenwood is no stranger to this stage of basketball. A victory Wednesday would give Glenwood its eighth state title and its first since 2017, when the Lady Gators beat rival Lee-Scott Academy 56-43.
Glenwood is yet again on the verge of adding some hard-earned hardware to its trophy collection thanks to outstanding play from several players.
Former Central-Phenix City guard Jasmyn Burts has excelled this season and averages a team-high 17.4 points during a year in which she’s shot 55.8 percent from the floor, pulled down 84 rebounds, notched 67 assists and recorded 112 steals. Mya Brooks has once again shined for Glenwood, and with one game to go in her senior season she’s shot 59.2 percent from the floor while averaging 13 points per game and bringing in a team-high 152 rebounds.
Other notable contributors include Ja’Marra McDowell , Payton Corbett and Macie Fanning. McDowell has notched 120 rebounds, Corbett has contributed 69 assists and 59 steals, and Fanning has pulled down 86 rebounds this season.
The contributions of several different players have helped Glenwood glide through most of the year. The Lady Gators’ only loss was a 65-61 defeat to Piedmont Academy during Glenwood’s annual Border Wars tournament on Dec. 28; other than that, Glenwood has dominated on its path toward another championship.
Glenwood opened the state tournament with a bye before handling Fort Dale 59-41 in the quarterfinals and then taking down Tuscaloosa Academy 64-51 in the semifinals. Clarke Prep, meanwhile, also had a first-round bye, edged out Lee-Scott 32-28 in the quarterfinals then topped Pike Liberal Arts 30-24 to reach the title game.
Glenwood has continued its winning ways this winter despite having a new coach.
Following Julie Humphries’ retirement, Glenwood boys coach Dusty Perdue decided to do double duty between the school’s two basketball programs. It was a successful venture for the veteran coach, as the Lady Gators are on the precipice of a championship while the boys reached the quarterfinals.
Wednesday’s game offers Perdue a sense of revenge, as his Gators fell to Clarke Prep’s boys 56-55 to end their title hopes.