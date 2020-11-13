Glenwood handles Morgan Academy, moves on to state title game

Thomas was injured on the play late in the second quarter and did not return.

That put the offense on the shoulders of Utsey, and he did what he could. He ran 25 times for 113 yards, mostly from the Wildcat formation, and had Morgan’s only score. He also threw a pass for 18 more yards.

Utsey could not overcome the one-two rushing tandem for Glenwood in Kye Robichaux and quarterback Jackson Griner. Robichaux rushed for 170 yards on 13 runs with a 66-yard touchdown run, and Griner added 98 yards on 11 tries and scored on two rushing plays.

“There is nobody in AISA that is stopping that train. We can score from anywhere and at any time,” Gibson said.

Morgan saw game film of Glenwood’s premier kick returner, AJ Harris, and avoided him every chance they got, including going for it on fourth down five times.

Harris has five punt return touchdowns and one kick-return touchdown in 2020, so he found another way to get into the end zone. He caught two touchdown passes from Griner, one of 14 yards on a slant to make it 28-0 and another on a 43-yard pass where he outran the Morgan defensive secondary.

“He’s just a playmaker on an offense where we have plenty of playmakers,” said Gibson of his 2020 team.