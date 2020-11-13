Glenwood handles Morgan Academy, moves on to state title game

SMITHS STATION — Glenwood earned another shot at the AISA class AAA state football championship Friday, as the Gators used a stout defense and a big-play offense to overpower Morgan Academy 35-6 Friday in the semifinal game at Sammy Howard Field.
The game was not close as the defense bottled up Morgan Academy’s Senators until the final two minutes of play when they scored their only touchdown.
“I got to hand it to them, they are a scrappy team and despite being so far behind kept playing and that No. 3 (Morgan’s Holt Utsey) is a player,” Glenwood coach Jason Gibson said.
The Gators will face a familiar opponent for the title, but it was not who was expected. Pike Liberal Arts topped Bessemer Academy 35-15, setting up a rematch game played in Troy three weeks ago won by Glenwood 26-7 and thwarting a Glenwood-Bessemer rematch from the 2019 title game.
“Our defense was outstanding again. I have said all year long that they play hard. Our offense scores so fast that they have to be out on the field a lot and they just don’t give up much,”’ Gibson said.
The Gators’ defense threw the Senators for losses seven times in the game and had a blocked punt, a blocked extra point and an interception in the end zone by Jami Sinclair. Linebacker Al Moore was the blocked kick specialist, as he blocked a kick by Morgan Academy quarterback Andrew Thomas and also recovered the kick.
Thomas was injured on the play late in the second quarter and did not return.
That put the offense on the shoulders of Utsey, and he did what he could. He ran 25 times for 113 yards, mostly from the Wildcat formation, and had Morgan’s only score. He also threw a pass for 18 more yards.
Utsey could not overcome the one-two rushing tandem for Glenwood in Kye Robichaux and quarterback Jackson Griner. Robichaux rushed for 170 yards on 13 runs with a 66-yard touchdown run, and Griner added 98 yards on 11 tries and scored on two rushing plays.
“There is nobody in AISA that is stopping that train. We can score from anywhere and at any time,” Gibson said.
Morgan saw game film of Glenwood’s premier kick returner, AJ Harris, and avoided him every chance they got, including going for it on fourth down five times.
Harris has five punt return touchdowns and one kick-return touchdown in 2020, so he found another way to get into the end zone. He caught two touchdown passes from Griner, one of 14 yards on a slant to make it 28-0 and another on a 43-yard pass where he outran the Morgan defensive secondary.
“He’s just a playmaker on an offense where we have plenty of playmakers,” said Gibson of his 2020 team.
Glenwood went into the contest as the No. 1-ranked team while Morgan was No. 4. The Gators are 11-0 on the year, while Morgan dropped to 8-3.
Glenwood 35, Morgan Academy 6
MA – 0 0 0 6 – 6
GLE – 14 7 7 7 – 35
First quarter
GLE- Jackson Griner 19 run (XP good), 9:01
GLE- Griner 20 run (XP good), 2:58
Second quarter
GLE- Kye Robichaux 66 run (XP good), 6:44
Third quarter
GLE- AJ Harris 14 pass from Griner (XP good), 7:45
Fourth quarter
GLE- Harris 43 pass from Griner (XP good), 8:20
MA- Holt Utsey 17 run (XP no good), 1:37
