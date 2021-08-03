Glenwood has gone to consecutive state title games. Can the Gators break through this fall?

Football season is coming up. The Opelika-Auburn News is previewing seasons for area teams in a series presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic. Be sure to grab the 2021 High School Football Preview print section in the Aug. 15 edition of the O-A News.
OFFENSE
After two straight trips to the AISA Class AAA state title game ended in defeat, the Glenwood Gators have lost a considerable number of their most trusted playmakers. But in head coach Jason Gibson’s mind, Glenwood isn’t rebuilding this fall; it’s just reloading.
The Gators brought in a number of new players this offseason, but two returning veterans in wide receivers AJ Harris and Ron Beauchamp are among the players Gibson is counting on to make a big difference. Harris has gotten a ton of offseason attention as a five-star recruit with offers from all the major colleges, and Gibson figures to get the junior the ball anyway he can come Friday night.
Sophomore quarterback Dallas Crow will take the reins from Austin Peay signee Jackson Griner, and despite Crow’s youth Gibson said he has the winning mentality needed behind center. Gibson also pointed to Austin Ondrusek as a player who can contribute in multiple spots along with tight end Jaden Benefield.
Elsewhere, Gibson lauded center Will Graham’s leadership as part of a group including Graham’s brothers Wesley and Ben along with Wyatt Wilkerson, Coleton Evans, Grayson Blankenship and Nick Gilliland.
The Gators have a number of transfers who will also factor in, including Russell County’s Jaxon Milam and Jordan (Ga.)’s Aaron Burton and Lamont Burton.
DEFENSE
The Gators expect to be lead defensively by Harris and free safety Tariq Maple, who Gibson called “the quarterback of the defense” and applauded for his knowledge of the game. Gibson expects to have playmakers all over the defensive side led by players like linebacker Chance Coleman, cornerback Caleb Barker, and defensive linemen Colton Dempsey and Will Graham.
Gibson also pointed to Cam White; Pierce Edwards; Lane Griggs, Owen Coger and Mike Mellage among those who are poised to have productive falls for the Gators.
Despite coming up short of state championships in consecutive years, Gibson said this group has worked harder than he’s ever seen them go and that he had to order more 45-pound plates for the weight room for the first time since he came to Glenwood prior to the 2016 season.
Gibson thinks the Gators can be in the hunt once again for a championship, and in his mind the key to propelling the team to that point is adversity.
“We've had some success, and you've got to figure those kids that are seniors that started as sophomores two years ago have been to two straight championship games,” Gibson said. “We've won almost 20 games in two years. We've beaten Monroe back-to-back, we beat Bessemer in the playoffs, we beat Pike at Pike, you win a region, you beat Escambia on the road.
“They've done a lot of things that a lot of Glenwood teams have never done. We went to a championship game, and it didn't work out our way in that game, but I think for us we need to work on adversity and be able to handle that.”