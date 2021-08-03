Glenwood has gone to consecutive state title games. Can the Gators break through this fall?

Football season is coming up. The Opelika-Auburn News is previewing seasons for area teams in a series presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic. Be sure to grab the 2021 High School Football Preview print section in the Aug. 15 edition of the O-A News.

OFFENSE

After two straight trips to the AISA Class AAA state title game ended in defeat, the Glenwood Gators have lost a considerable number of their most trusted playmakers. But in head coach Jason Gibson’s mind, Glenwood isn’t rebuilding this fall; it’s just reloading.

The Gators brought in a number of new players this offseason, but two returning veterans in wide receivers AJ Harris and Ron Beauchamp are among the players Gibson is counting on to make a big difference. Harris has gotten a ton of offseason attention as a five-star recruit with offers from all the major colleges, and Gibson figures to get the junior the ball anyway he can come Friday night.

Sophomore quarterback Dallas Crow will take the reins from Austin Peay signee Jackson Griner, and despite Crow’s youth Gibson said he has the winning mentality needed behind center. Gibson also pointed to Austin Ondrusek as a player who can contribute in multiple spots along with tight end Jaden Benefield.