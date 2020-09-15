Glenwood is new No. 1 in ASWA poll

After a 4-0 start to the 2020 season, the Glenwood Gators are officially AISA’s top-ranked team.
The Gators rose one spot to No. 1 in the ASWA’s poll this week after Glenwood beat Valiant Cross 42-8 and former No. 1 team Autauga Academy lost to Patrician Academy 34-28 in overtime. Glenwood received 21 of 22 first-place votes, with Bessemer Academy receiving the only other vote.
The Gators will look to put together a stronger run than their last one as the AISA's top-ranked squad. Glenwood reached No. 1 after a 4-0 start last season only to lose to eventual AAA state champion Bessemer Academy 44-15 the following week.
Glenwood hosts Springwood on Friday.
Glenwood was one of three local teams to rise up in the latest rankings. Central climbed two spots to No. 6 in Class 7A, and Chambers Academy moved up one spot to No. 2 in the AISA.
A total of seven area teams were included in this week’s rankings. Auburn held firm at No. 4 in 7A, Opelika stayed at No. 7 in 6A, Lanett remained at No. 5 in 2A and Notasulga did not budge from No. 5 in 1A.
All seven ranked local teams will be in action on Friday.
Reeltown dropped out of the 3A poll after losing to Catholic Montgomery 35-20. Reeltown was one of two local teams to receive votes but not make the top 10, as Loachapoka also made the list for 1A.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (21); 4-0; 269
2. Hewitt-Trussville (2); 4-0; 211
3. Hoover; 4-0; 184
4. Auburn; 4-0; 161
5. Austin; 4-0; 140
6. Central-Phenix City; 2-2; 103
7. Prattville; 3-1; 65
8. Fairhope; 3-1; 43
9. Oak Mountain; 4-0; 41
10. Daphne; 3-1; 25
Others receiving votes: Theodore (3-1) 22, Enterprise (3-0) 21, James Clemens (2-2) 16, Murphy (4-0) 10.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mountain Brook (17); 3-0; 257
2. Oxford (6); 3-1; 224
3. Blount; 3-1; 174
4. Pinson Valley; 3-1; 157
5. Clay-Chalkville; 4-0; 136
6. Saraland; 3-1; 119
7. Opelika; 2-1; 97
8. Lee-Montgomery; 3-1; 61
9. Cullman; 4-0; 48
10. McGill-Toolen; 1-1; 11
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (4-0) 10, Muscle Shoals (2-1) 9, Eufaula (2-2) 6, Pelham (3-1) 2.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Central-Clay Co. (20); 4-0; 265
2. St. Paul's (2); 4-0; 208
3. Ramsay; 3-0; 175
4. Pleasant Grove (1); 2-1; 170
5. Faith-Mobile; 4-0; 127
6. Guntersville; 3-0; 112
7. Alexandria; 3-0; 106
8. Pike Road; 4-0; 70
9. Demopolis; 4-0; 35
10. UMS-Wright; 2-2; 21
Others receiving votes: Fairview (3-1) 8, Russellville (4-0) 8, Greenville (3-1) 3, Sylacauga (3-1) 3.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. American Chr. (18); 4-0; 260
2. Bibb Co. (5); 4-0; 221
3. Gordo; 4-0; 176
4. Madison Co.; 4-0; 150
5. Madison Aca.; 3-0; 128
6. Mobile Chr.; 3-0; 118
7. Jacksonville; 3-1; 81
8. Etowah; 2-1; 50
9. Vigor; 2-1; 44
10. Good Hope; 4-0; 38
Others receiving votes: Jackson (3-1) 19, West Limestone (3-0) 11, Handley (1-0) 4, Straughn (4-0) 4, Munford (3-1) 2, North Jackson (3-0) 2, St. James (2-1) 2, Williamson (2-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (23); 3-0; 276
2. Fyffe; 3-0; 206
3. Walter Wellborn; 3-0; 180
4. Flomaton; 3-0; 154
5. T.R. Miller; 3-1; 133
6. Catholic-Montgomery; 3-1; 100
7. Pike Co.; 2-1; 94
8. Ohatchee; 3-1; 75
9. Bayside Aca.; 4-0; 41
10. Montgomery Aca.; 4-0; 22
Others receiving votes: Thomasville (3-0) 9, Opp (3-1) 7, Reeltown (2-2) 6, Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-2) 5, East Lawrence (3-0) 3.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Leroy (21); 3-0; 269
2. Randolph Co. (2); 3-0; 196
3. Mars Hill Bible; 3-1; 171
4. Red Bay; 2-0; 158
5. Lanett; 3-1; 145
6. Spring Garden; 3-0; 116
7. G.W. Long; 2-0; 97
8. Clarke Co.; 3-0; 69
9. Elba; 3-1; 37
10. North Sand Mountain; 3-0; 15
Others receiving votes: Falkville (4-0) 13, Luverne (2-1) 10, Westbrook Chr. (3-0) 5, Geneva Co. (3-0) 3, Abbeville (3-0) 2, Addison (2-2) 2, Ariton (2-2) 2, Colbert Co. (4-0) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (23); 3-0; 276
2. Linden; 3-0; 205
3. Sweet Water; 2-1; 179
4. Maplesville; 3-1; 162
5. Notasulga; 2-0; 135
6. Pickens Co.; 2-1; 110
7. Decatur Heritage; 2-2; 82
8. Millry; 3-0; 77
9. Winterboro; 4-0; 45
10. Florala; 3-0; 33
Others receiving votes: Valley Head (3-1) 5, Loachapoka (2-1) 1, Marengo (1-2) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Glenwood (21); 4-0; 270
2. Chambers Aca.; 4-0; 196
3. Bessemer Aca. (1); 2-1; 180
4. Pike Liberal Arts; 3-0; 148
5. Autauga Aca. (1); 1-1; 143
6. Escambia Aca.; 3-1; 126
7. Jackson Aca.; 5-0; 85
8. Macon-East; 4-0; 51
9. Patrician; 2-1; 50
10. Edgewood; 3-1; 23
Others receiving votes: Morgan Aca. (3-0) 19, Tuscaloosa Aca. (1-2) 16, Monroe Aca. (1-2) 3, Sparta (1-2) 1.
