Glenwood, Lanett shake up Prep Power Poll

After one week of high school football action, there have been plenty of changes in the new Prep Power Poll.
Local teams went 7-5 on Thursday and Friday, with six local teams splitting their meetings with each other. Lanett moved to the top spot over Central after the Panthers’ dominant 47-0 victory over Georgiana and the Red Devils fell in a 45-35 shootout with Hoover, and Glenwood moved up two spots after an impressive 37-25 victory over Bessemer Academy.
Additionally, Reeltown moved up one spot after an overtime thriller against Tallassee, and Valley moved into the rankings by beating Beauregard. The Hornets subsequently fell out of the top 10.
1. Lanett (1-0)
The Panthers wasted little time against Georgiana thanks to D’Quez Madden’s game-opening kick return touchdown and kept pouring it on thanks to six total touchdowns from quarterbacks Markevious Atkinson and Caden Story. Lanett gets into the rivalry spirit on Friday when it hosts Valley.
2. Central-Phenix City (0-1)
The Red Devils came up on the wrong end of its meeting with Hoover on Friday, but there was plenty of positives to back up the fact Central is still a title contender. Wide receiver Jackson Meeks impressed with 13 receptions for 204 yards and three touchdowns against the Buccaneers, and the team’s two-quarterback system featuring Caleb Nix and Trey Miles produced some big plays. Central hits the road Friday to take on Eufaula, which trounced Carroll 50-7.
3. Glenwood (1-0)
To be the best you have to beat the best, and Glenwood did just that against Bessemer Academy. The Gators got revenge against the team that beat them last November for the AISA Class AAA title thanks to quarterback Jackson Griner and running back Kye Robichaux, who combined for 405 rushing yards and four scores. Glenwood travels to Escambia Academy on Friday.
4. Opelika (1-0)
The Bulldogs were in a true battle against Stanhope Elmore, but the road squad got the job done with a 20-17 victory. Running back Eric Watts impressed once again with the ball in his hands, and at the game’s end he had racked up 154 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Opelika travels to Auburn on Friday for a rivalry showdown.
5. Auburn High (1-0)
Auburn handled its Week 1 challenge against Park Crossing courtesy a 46-28 victory in the home opener for the Tigers. Running back was a question for the Tigers entering the year, and JT Rodgers made his argument for carrying the load with three touchdowns against the Thunderbirds. Auburn hosts Opelika on Friday.
6. Reeltown (1-0)
Reeltown had plenty of questions entering last Thursday’s showdown with Tallassee, but the Rebels handled the challenge in a 27-21 overtime victory. Reeltown quarterback Gabe Bryant impressed with his 167 passing yards and two touchdowns, and his top receiver — Marquis Haynes — came through with both scores. The Rebels have another challenging non-region game Friday when they host St. James.
7. Chambers Academy (1-0)
Chambers Academy may be a Class AA team now, but the Rebels kept up the same dominating pace Thursday when they dominated Lee-Scott 48-7. Quarterback Payton Allen wowed once again behind center, finishing the first game of his senior year with three total touchdowns. Chambers hosts Abbeville Christian on Friday.
8. Notasulga (0-0)
The Blue Devils are one of a few local teams who are still waiting for their first home game, as the team won’t actually hit the field until Sept. 4. Quarterback Walter Tatum and his teammates will host Autaugaville in region action on that date.
9. LaFayette (0-0)
Like Notasulga, LaFayette is also waiting to begin its 2020 season. The Bulldogs’ first game under new head coach Juan Williams will be Sept. 4 when they open region play at Randolph County.
10. Valley (1-0)
Valley lost several key players over the offseason, but it was business as usual for the Rams on Friday in a one-sided 49-13 victory over Beauregard. Running back Josh Heath showed he was more than capable of being the team’s top tailback, ending the game with three touchdowns. Valley will try to keep the momentum going when it travels to Lanett on Friday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!