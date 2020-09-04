Glenwood powers past Lee-Scott on Senior Night

SMITHS STATION – Glenwood rolled over Lee-Scott 51-7 to earn its first region win of the season on Friday.
The marked plenty of reason to celebrate for the Gators — also coming on Senior Night.
“It’s a big night for Senior Night,” Glenwood head coach Jason Gibson said.
The Gators (3-0, 1-0) were unstoppable on offense in the first half, scoring on their first five drives of the game, putting the game away in the second quarter.
The Gators’ offense was efficient in the first half, facing only three third downs and using chunk plays on every drive to score several quick touchdowns on Lee-Scott (0-2).
Glenwood kicked into high gear when running back Kye Robichaux took over in the second quarter.
The senior tailback showed his explosiveness and strength in the second quarter when he broke three tackles and outran the rest of the Warrior’s defense on his way to his second score of the game.
Two drives later he again needed only one play to complete the drive, this time scampering in from 23 yards out to give the Gators a 45-0 lead. He finished the first half with 163 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries.
“He’s special,” said Gibson.
Robichaux may have starred in the middle of the second quarter but AJ Harris had his second straight game with multiple touchdowns to give the Gators the early lead.
Harris opened the scoring for the Gators when he caught a 43-yard reception from Jackson Griner on the Gators’ first drive of the game.
Trailing by 14 and facing third-and-long, Lee-Scott quarterback Tate McKelvey dropped back to pass and tried to make something happen. That’s when Harris made his second big play of the game, picking off the errant pass and racing into the endzone for his second pick-six in as many weeks.
“He’s very special,” Gibson said. “He’s a very gifted player. He’s a big-time talent.”
As dominant as the offense was, the Glenwood defense and special teams were just as good on Friday night.
Glenwood’s kicker Garrett Hall kicked the ball into the endzone on all but two of the kickoffs, ensuring Lee-Scott started at its own 20, and the Glenwood defense did not allow the Warriors to threaten for most of the night.
The first-team defense did not allow the Warriors to cross the 50 and only allowed one first down in the first half before the coaches rotated other players in the second half.
“That’s huge. I mean good gosh,” Gibson said. “To start people on the 20 and play field position is a really big deal.”
Lee-Scott had their best drive of the game in the third quarter and got on the board when McKelvey ran to the left before doubling back to the right and running in for the Warriors’ lone score of the game.
Glenwood 51, Lee-Scott 7
LSA — 0 0 0 7 — 7
G — 14 31 0 6 — 51
First quarter
G — Harris 43 pass from Griner (XP good), 5:16.
G — Robichaux 22 run (XP good), 0:01.
Second quarter
G — Harris interception return (XP good), 11:40.
G — Hall 29 field goal, 6:48.
G — Robichaux 28 run (XP good), 4:27.
G — Ron Beauchamp 22 pass from Will Haines (XP good), 1:34.
G — Robichaux 23 run (XP good), 1:15 .
Fourth quarter
LSA — McKelvey 14 run (XP good), 10:54.
G — Beauchamp 80 run (XP no good), 5:11.
Glenwood vs Lee Scott high school football - 2020
