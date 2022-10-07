Glenwood rolls over Monroe Academy for win

Glenwood’s defense came up with its first shutout of the season and the Gator offense did not have to punt the entire game as Glenwood clinch a playoff berth with a 36-0 win over Monroe Academy Friday night at Sammy Howard Field.

“We didn’t punt and they did not score on us, so I felt we did what we needed to do tonight,” Glenwood head coach Ryan Nelson said after the game.

”We wanted to be sure to get back home and win.” he added, “I was proud of the way our players did their jobs tonight.”

While the defense was doing their job, Glenwood’s junior quarterback Dallas Crow was doing what he needed to do with accurate passing and a key running play. Crow threw for three touchdowns in the game, two to Aaron Burton and one to JT Banks.

Crow ran the ball one time but it was a keeper that left the Volunteer defense completely fooled on a two-yard touchdown run that was the first score of the game. Griff Garner then did his part as, normally the holder on the point-afters, he passed instead to Thett Morris for a two-point conversion to make the score 8-0.

It would be all the Glenwood defense would need.

Still in the first, Crow found Burton open down the middle for a 27-yard touchdown and then passed to him again early in the second for a 15-yard score.

He finished with his third passing touchdown to fullback JT Banks from four yards out, making it 29-0 at halftime.

Levi Pinder then took over for Crow in the second half and directed a TD drive. Banks got his second touchdown in the third on a 14-yard run that made it 36-0 and that was the final score of the game.

Both teams had long drives in the final stages of the game: Monroe had a 15-play drive and Glenwood had a 13-play drive but neither team scored again.

Crow finished 6-of-8 passing in the first half for 154 yards and three scores with no interceptions. Banks also enjoyed his return with the catch for the TD and averaged 10 yards per carry on six runs with another touchdown. Burton also caught five passes for 119 yards and two scores.

Glenwood will go on the road for their second straight region game as the Gators travel to Prattville to play Autauga Academy on Oct. 14.