Glenwood’s AJ Harris, one of the nation’s top-rated 2023 recruits, names his top schools

After wowing during his sophomore season at Glenwood, defensive back AJ Harris has burst onto the scene as one of the top recruits in the 2023 class. Harris’ play has caught the attention of coaches across the country, and on Tuesday he took the time to name his top schools.

Harris released his top 13 schools on social media, listing Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami (FL), Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, and Virginia Tech in no particular order.

Eager fans shouldn’t expect to see Harris whittle his list down in the coming weeks and months, as he later posted a message saying, “Next Will Be My Commitment.”

Harris has become a must-have prospect for many colleges, and rightfully so.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Harris wowed with Glenwood last fall and posted eight special-team touchdowns, two pick-sixes, two rushing touchdowns and three receiving scores. He also had 28 total tackles, four interceptions and two tackles for loss for a Gators squad that won 10 games and reached the AISA Class AAA state title game for the second straight year.

Harris’ play earned him first team All-Area and second team All-State status.