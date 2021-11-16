Glenwood School head football coach Jason Gibson resigns

One of the most successful football coaches in Glenwood history is moving on.

Gators head coach Jason Gibson submitted his resignation Tuesday, four days after the end of his sixth season with the team. According to a release from Glenwood, Gibson resigned due to “other opportunities that he needed to pursue and [because he] wanted to spend more time with his family.”

“My experience at Glenwood has been nothing short of amazing,” Gibson said in a statement released by the school. “I am grateful for the support during my team here from the players, their families, my coaching staff and administration. Special thanks to head of the school Frankie Mitchum for believing in my enough to give me the opportunity to be the Gators head coach for the past six years.

“It has been my pleasure serving the Glenwood football program, and I look forward to becoming a fan of the program.”

Gibson leaves Glenwood with a 45-26 overall record and consecutive trips to the AISA Class AAA state title game. Gibson’s final Gators squad went 6-5 and lost in the semifinals to Pike Liberal Arts.

Gibson is also the head coach and director of football operations of the Columbus Lions, a National Arena League team based in Columbus, Georgia.