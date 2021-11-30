Glenwood School hires former Central assistant Ryan Nelson as head football coach

The Glenwood Gators have hired a head football coach who knows east Alabama quite well.
Former Central-Phenix City assistant coach Ryan Nelson has been named Gators head coach, the school announced Tuesday. Nelson comes to Glenwood after serving as offensive coordinator at Griffin High School in Griffin, Georgia this fall.
“My family and I could not be more excited to come to Glenwood and join the Gator family as the new head football coach,” Nelson said in a statement. “We have a great vision moving forward at Glenwood and one that I am proud to be a part of. We will work daily to help the development of our players and to make this a championship program.
“I look forward to getting started and building relationships with our student-athletes. Go Gators!"
Nelson got his start in coaching as a student assistant at Auburn University in 2007 and 2008. Nelson then joined the staff at Central, where he first served as quarterbacks coach before taking on the role of passing game coordinator and eventually offensive coordinator.
Nelson’s 12-year tenure with the Red Devils was part of a notably strong stretch for the program. Central won 47 games in Nelson’s final four seasons on staff, a run that included a perfect 24-0 record in region play, four trips to the state semifinals, two trips to the state championship game and the 2018 state title.
Central’s 2018 offense averaged 41.3 points per game and set a school record with 578 points scored. The offense was a crucial part of the Red Devils’ first state championship team since 1993 and their first undefeated season since 1944.
Nelson followed Central head coach Jamey DuBose to Lowndes County in Valdosta, Georgia in 2020 and again served as DuBose’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Following a 10-2 campaign, Nelson went to Griffin and ran an offense that averaged 31 points per contest in 2021.
A Central alum, Nelson played football and baseball for the Red Devils before graduating in 2003. From there, Nelson continued his baseball career by playing at Chattahoochee Valley Community College and at Auburn University of Montgomery.
Nelson’s father is former Central coach Ron Nelson, who currently serves as the head coach of Glenwood’s junior varsity football program.
“After focusing in on those who we identified early on as potential candidates, we decided that coach Nelson is the right person at this time to lead our program,” Glenwood headmaster Frankie Mitchum said in a statement. “We are getting a good coach and a good person, and we are excited to have coach Nelson join the Glenwood family.”
Nelson takes over a Glenwood program that has been among the most competitive in the AISA.
Nelson’s predecessor, Jason Gibson, left with a 45-26 overall record and consecutive trips to the AISA Class AAA state title game in 2019 and 2020. Gibson’s final Gators squad went 6-5 and lost in the semifinals to Pike Liberal Arts.