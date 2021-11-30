Glenwood School hires former Central assistant Ryan Nelson as head football coach

The Glenwood Gators have hired a head football coach who knows east Alabama quite well.

Former Central-Phenix City assistant coach Ryan Nelson has been named Gators head coach, the school announced Tuesday. Nelson comes to Glenwood after serving as offensive coordinator at Griffin High School in Griffin, Georgia this fall.

“My family and I could not be more excited to come to Glenwood and join the Gator family as the new head football coach,” Nelson said in a statement. “We have a great vision moving forward at Glenwood and one that I am proud to be a part of. We will work daily to help the development of our players and to make this a championship program.

“I look forward to getting started and building relationships with our student-athletes. Go Gators!"

Nelson got his start in coaching as a student assistant at Auburn University in 2007 and 2008. Nelson then joined the staff at Central, where he first served as quarterbacks coach before taking on the role of passing game coordinator and eventually offensive coordinator.