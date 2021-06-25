Glenwood's Tim Fanning fought stage 4 colon cancer and wrote a book at the same time

When describing his mindset before giving a speech about cancer at the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association's state convention, Fanning wrote about wanting to impact at least one person in the room and for them to really hear what he was saying rather than just politely listening to the words.

In that same vein, Fanning said the main message he wants someone to take away from his latest book is the importance of being present for each and every moment.

"God has a path for all of us, but it requires us to be intentional with our time. That's so easy to miss because in our culture every thing is in fast-forward: 'What's on the to-do list for today? I've got to finish this so I can get to this,'" Fanning said. "What happens is a lot of times we miss the blessings God gave us because we're moving on to the next thing too fast. I realized that, and it was a very hard pill for me to swallow, to look myself in the mirror and admit that I wasn't being intentional with my time, with my wife, with my kids, with my players, with my friends.

"That's what I want people to understand: Regardless of what you're going through or how bad it is, God's grace is there. We just have to open our eyes and see it and not miss it because we're fast-forwarding through life."

Those interested in purchasing "Serve to Lead 2" can visit https://servetolead2.com/.