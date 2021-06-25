Glenwood's Tim Fanning fought stage 4 colon cancer and wrote a book at the same time

Glenwood baseball coach and athletic director Tim Fanning has always been go, go, go.
Whether it's getting ready for the Gators' next game, visiting former players or longtime coaching buddies, or traveling the world to give back through his More Than A Game non-profit, Fanning is typically working on a tight schedule with his eyes looking toward the next endeavor.
That mindset, however, changed drastically nearly two years ago.
Fanning was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer on July 30, 2019, marking the beginning of a battle that included numerous ups and downs but also gave the veteran coach more free time than he'd ever had. That additional time to sit and think about life led Fanning to start writing again, leading to the release this year of his second book, "Serve to Lead 2."
"Just sitting around is not really my M.O.," Fanning said. "I took that time to start writing. Once I started, I couldn't stop. As I did that, it made me reflect a lot on what I had written before. I went in and added to those that I had already written.
"[Writing the second book] was two things: I had time that I wasn't used to, and the way the Glenwood community was wrapping their arms around my family, I just felt like I needed to let people know about that."
Support during the fight
Fanning's second book, which comes four years after "Serve to Lead" was published, is essentially an updated version of the original. The book features several chapters that appeared in the 2017 version, including Fanning's childhood struggles while living with his mother, Mary Lee Fountain, in Columbus, Ga., and the path that led him to Glenwood.
There are, however, several new chapters in "Serve to Lead 2," including the first portion of the book, that paint a picture of Fanning's cancer battle.
Fanning did not hold back in describing his fight, which occurred in part during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and, as a result, left Fanning alone in hospital rooms on multiple occasions. He detailed the low points – which were often followed by well-timed pick-me-ups like a wave of phone calls from well-wishers or the Glenwood football team dedicating a win to him – as well as the effects on his body, such as the scars left behind when his chemo port was removed.
While cancer and its treatments did significant damage to Fanning, he explained he had no hesitation about including it in the book.
"The only way you truly impact people is if you're truthful with them," he said. "You may grab a hold of somebody to begin with, but eventually they're going to know whether it's the truth or not.
"I've always believed that when you show vulnerability, it's your true self. Sugarcoating it has never been my thing. I've always been that way with my players, so I felt like it was only right to be that way with readers."
Those hard-to-stomach details provide transparent insight about Fanning, who made it a point to keep a positive mindset as he fought cancer. They also helped build toward one of the most powerful moments in the book: when Fanning learned after a surgery that he had clear margins – meaning no cancer cells were found in the area that was removed – and then he surprised his wife, Renee, with the news.
Fanning said that moment gave him insight to things he hadn't really considered during his battle.
"When something like that happens, it truly all comes to a head and you understand how this has impacted the people who love you the most. I'll never forget that as long as I live," Fanning said. "It was kind of one of those aha moments for me because sometimes you get too wrapped up in your battle and what you're doing that you lose sight of exactly how it's affecting everyone around you.
"That's the part cancer takes from you unknowingly. People just see the chemo, the radiation or the surgeries, but that's not the true impact; it's the impact that it has all around you with every person who loves you and comes in contact with you."
Fanning, who rang the bell to signal his last chemo treatment in June 2020, shared how much he leaned on his wife as well as their daughters Brianna and Macie during his health scare. He also credited his family at Glenwood for helping him through the toughest days, too.
Fanning wrote how God's path led him to Glenwood in the first place, and how during his cancer fight he saw the school as a place where he could seek comfort. In discussing the book now, Fanning said in his mind Glenwood had a bubble around it where once he entered he felt at peace.
Baseball as a platform
Fanning's second book dove into several other subjects outside his cancer battle.
Fanning shared various experiences he and his players have had on their More Than A Game trips, which have taken them to places such as Bongo, Panama; Limbe, Cameroon; La Romana, Dominican Republic; and Taipei City, Taiwan to help communities through spreading the game of baseball.
Fanning said those trips have not only given players a clearer perspective on the world around them and how lucky they are, but it's helped many become amazing leaders in a program that's won eight AISA state championships during his tenure. He added that his main objective as a coach is to help his players become good people, and while the wins and trophies are nice, seeing those young men grow into adults is just as satisfying.
Fanning also tackled other topics in the book such as coaching other coaches, the damage self-pity does to a person, and some of the greatest moments he's experienced as the head of the Gators baseball program.
When describing his mindset before giving a speech about cancer at the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association's state convention, Fanning wrote about wanting to impact at least one person in the room and for them to really hear what he was saying rather than just politely listening to the words.
In that same vein, Fanning said the main message he wants someone to take away from his latest book is the importance of being present for each and every moment.
"God has a path for all of us, but it requires us to be intentional with our time. That's so easy to miss because in our culture every thing is in fast-forward: 'What's on the to-do list for today? I've got to finish this so I can get to this,'" Fanning said. "What happens is a lot of times we miss the blessings God gave us because we're moving on to the next thing too fast. I realized that, and it was a very hard pill for me to swallow, to look myself in the mirror and admit that I wasn't being intentional with my time, with my wife, with my kids, with my players, with my friends.
"That's what I want people to understand: Regardless of what you're going through or how bad it is, God's grace is there. We just have to open our eyes and see it and not miss it because we're fast-forwarding through life."
Those interested in purchasing "Serve to Lead 2" can visit https://servetolead2.com/.