Glenwood's Tim Fanning started writing again while fighting cancer. Now 'Serve to Lead 2' is here

There are, however, several new chapters in "Serve to Lead 2," including the first portion of the book, that paint a picture of Fanning's cancer battle.

Fanning did not hold back in describing his fight, which occurred in part during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and, as a result, left Fanning alone in hospital rooms on multiple occasions. He detailed the low points – which were often followed by well-timed pick-me-ups like a wave of phone calls from well-wishers or the Glenwood football team dedicating a win to him – as well as the effects on his body, such as the scars he was left with once his chemo port was removed.

While the damage that cancer and the treatments did on Fanning was significant, he explained he had no hesitation about including it in the book.

"The only way you truly impact people is if you're truthful with them. You may grab a hold of somebody to begin with, but eventually they're going to know whether it's the truth or not," Fanning said. "I've always believed that when you show vulnerability, it's your true self. Sugarcoating it has never been my thing. I've always been that way with my players, so I felt like it was only right to be that way with readers."