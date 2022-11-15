Going to state! Auburn High girls flag football downs Hoover, advances to play in Jordan-Hare

Auburn High is advancing to the big one — in the big stadium.

Shutting out Hoover 13-0 on Tuesday night in the semifinals, the Auburn High girls flag football team advances to the state championship game Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Tigers will play Oxford as the AHSAA crowns its second-ever champion in girls flag football.

The team celebrated briefly but energetically, scaling railings to celebrate with fans in the crowd before moving quickly to the locker room to warm up and hear from the coaching staff. Head coach Allison Link was able to join in too, embracing her staff before being summoned to the stands by her softball team, who had come to the game to support their coach out of season.

Despite a cold and rainy school night, fans were present and energetic. In two weeks, their game may not be at Duck-Samford Stadium but the fans won’t have much more of a drive.

“They showed up to support us. The Auburn family does it for everything,” Link said. “If it’s a big game, if it’s important, they’re going to show up. They’re going to be here and they’re going to be excited.”

The Tigers were able to open the game’s scoring, shutting down a pair of Buccaneer drives before stringing together a five-play touchdown drive of their own that didn’t even require a third or fourth down. Quarterback Brooke Hallman found Syriah Daniels in the back of the end zone for a nine-yard toss late in the first quarter.

Hallman threw two touchdowns in the win, with the second going to Taite Pearson early in the third quarter.

The Auburn High defense shut out Hoover.

“That’s huge because the last game we played, they scored a few times,” Link said. Auburn High survived Central-Phenix City 26-20 in the state quarterfinals. “I know the defense is going to be fired up after that. It’s a lot to move forward with.”

The Tigers were able to accumulate 234 yards of total offense, 209 of which coming via the quarterback Hallman through the air. Hallman went 25-for-38. The senior Pearson was Hallman’s favorite target, finishing her night with 130 yards in 17 receptions with two carries. Junior Syriah Daniels was a dual threat as always, logging with 82 yards on three carries and nine receptions.

“They did a phenomenal job. It gets a little misty, it gets a little cold. I know their hands are cold,” Link said. “We weren’t as crisp as we were in the past and that’s okay. They stuck with it, they stayed composed and they stayed calm and marched it down the field when they had to.”

On defense, Madison Allen had a night. She had two pick-sixes called back after penalties were called, snagging a third interception along the way. The Tigers ultimately had five interceptions on two different Hoover quarterbacks. Lanyaha Bowens had two interceptions of her own, but one was recalled due to penalty flag.

“They read the ball really well. Madison had some great picks deep and then our linebackers, our corners, they all did a great job,” Link said. “(Hoover) did not have anyone to throw it to. They were covered, so they did a phenomenal job.”

Nivea Jackson had the final interception of the night, pulling down a ball at the beginning of the fourth quarter that pulled the Tiger offense back onto the field to stall the Bucs one play into their drive.

Last season, the Tigers made it only as far as the quarterfinals before their playoff hopes were ended. This year, they’ll advance to the big stage. Oxford advances to the title game out of the bottom of the bracket, defeating Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills to earn their place.