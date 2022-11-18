GOING TO STATE: Auburn High tops Central, advances to Jordan-Hare Stadium

Senior quarterback Clyde Pittman ran in the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes to go, and Auburn High is headed to the title game.

Auburn High beat Central-Phenix City 14-13 on Friday night on Pittman’s late touchdown, and the Tigers advance to meet Thompson in the Class 7A state championship game Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn High trailed Central 13-7 late in an epic battle between rivals in the state semifinals in Phenix City. But Pittman on the game-winning drive fired a pass to Jack Hudson for a big gain to the Central nine-yard line, then on the next play kept it himself outside the right tackle and inside the edge sealed by a pulling guard to push his way into the end zone and send the Tigers to the championship.

Will Best hit the go-ahead point-after and the Tigers escaped dreaded Phenix City with a win.

Auburn High entered Friday’s game having lost seven of its last eight road games at Central, but on Friday picked up one of the biggest wins in program history.

Thompson defeated Hoover 40-10 in the other state semifinal.