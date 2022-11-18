 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PREP FOOTBALL

GOING TO STATE: Auburn High tops Central, advances to Jordan-Hare Stadium

  • Updated
  • 0
Central vs Auburn, 7A semifinal

Auburn's Clyde Pittman (13) throws a pass in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.

 Adam Sparks /

AHS beat Dothan on Friday to advance to the 7A Playoffs semifinals.

Senior quarterback Clyde Pittman ran in the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes to go, and Auburn High is headed to the title game.

Auburn High beat Central-Phenix City 14-13 on Friday night on Pittman’s late touchdown, and the Tigers advance to meet Thompson in the Class 7A state championship game Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn High trailed Central 13-7 late in an epic battle between rivals in the state semifinals in Phenix City. But Pittman on the game-winning drive fired a pass to Jack Hudson for a big gain to the Central nine-yard line, then on the next play kept it himself outside the right tackle and inside the edge sealed by a pulling guard to push his way into the end zone and send the Tigers to the championship.

Will Best hit the go-ahead point-after and the Tigers escaped dreaded Phenix City with a win.

People are also reading…

Auburn High entered Friday’s game having lost seven of its last eight road games at Central, but on Friday picked up one of the biggest wins in program history.

Thompson defeated Hoover 40-10 in the other state semifinal.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

No beer to be sold at any FIFA World Cup soccer matches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert