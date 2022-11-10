Going to state! Lee-Scott blows out Valiant Cross in state semifinals

The Warriors are going to the title game.

The undefeated Lee-Scott football team defeated Valiant Cross 41-0 on Thursday night in the AISA Class AAA semifinals, washing away the visitors in the rain.

George Meyers ran in three touchdowns for Lee-Scott in the win.

Lee-Scott led 14-0 at halftime and scored two quick touchdowns early in the third to extend the lead. Tyler Kennedy punched in a touchdown from three muddy yards out to make it 21-0 with 9:19 left in the third quarter, then George Meyers ran in an eight-yard score to make it 28-0 with 2:20 left in the third.

Lee-Scott moves to 11-0, continuing the program’s dream season on its way to the state championship game next Thursday in Montgomery.

Lee-Scott will play the winner of Friday’s semifinal game between Glenwood and Morgan Academy.

The state championship game is set for 7 p.m. Nov. 17 in Cramton Bowl.

Meyers scored his first touchdown on a 20-yard rush late in the second quarter, which gave Lee-Scott that 14-0 halftime lead. Andrew Hahn scored Lee-Scotts first touchdown from 16 yards out on Lee-Scott’s opening drive.